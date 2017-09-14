Milwaukee manufacturer expanding on city’s northwest side

Hentzen Coatings Inc. purchases former Busch Precision building

by

September 14, 2017, 12:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/milwaukee-manufacturer-expanding-on-citys-northwest-side/

Milwaukee manufacturing company, Hentzen Coatings Inc., has purchased the former Busch Precision building on the city’s northwest side with plans to expand.

8200 N. Faulkner Road (photo by LoopNet)

Faulkner Road Property LLC sold the 117,600-square-foot industrial building at 8200 N. Faulkner Road to Faulkner Road LLC, which is registered to Steven Hentzen, vice-president of operations at Hentzen Coatings, Inc. for $4.4 million, according to state records.

Roger Siegel, a broker with The Dickman Company, Inc. who handled the transaction, said the company plans to expand into the building. Siegel did not say what Hentzen’s timeline is or how many employees would work at the Faulkner Road location.

Hentzen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hentzen Coatings’ headquarters is located at 6937 West Mill Road. The company also has locations in Illinois, South Carolina and Florida.

The building on Faulkner Road was the former home of Busch Precision Inc., a longtime Milwaukee machining and maintenance firm that ceased operations in January when it was acquired by a private equity firm.

The building has been vacant since May, Siegel said .

“In my 38 years in this business, I don’t think I’ve handled a better equipped, better maintained building than this,” Siegel said. “It is good to see a Milwaukee manufacturer expand into this building. This is just a good thing all around.”

Milwaukee manufacturing company, Hentzen Coatings Inc., has purchased the former Busch Precision building on the city’s northwest side with plans to expand.

8200 N. Faulkner Road (photo by LoopNet)

Faulkner Road Property LLC sold the 117,600-square-foot industrial building at 8200 N. Faulkner Road to Faulkner Road LLC, which is registered to Steven Hentzen, vice-president of operations at Hentzen Coatings, Inc. for $4.4 million, according to state records.

Roger Siegel, a broker with The Dickman Company, Inc. who handled the transaction, said the company plans to expand into the building. Siegel did not say what Hentzen’s timeline is or how many employees would work at the Faulkner Road location.

Hentzen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hentzen Coatings’ headquarters is located at 6937 West Mill Road. The company also has locations in Illinois, South Carolina and Florida.

The building on Faulkner Road was the former home of Busch Precision Inc., a longtime Milwaukee machining and maintenance firm that ceased operations in January when it was acquired by a private equity firm.

The building has been vacant since May, Siegel said .

“In my 38 years in this business, I don’t think I’ve handled a better equipped, better maintained building than this,” Siegel said. “It is good to see a Milwaukee manufacturer expand into this building. This is just a good thing all around.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm