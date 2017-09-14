Milwaukee manufacturer expanding on city’s northwest side

Milwaukee manufacturing company, Hentzen Coatings Inc., has purchased the former Busch Precision building on the city’s northwest side with plans to expand.

Faulkner Road Property LLC sold the 117,600-square-foot industrial building at 8200 N. Faulkner Road to Faulkner Road LLC, which is registered to Steven Hentzen, vice-president of operations at Hentzen Coatings, Inc. for $4.4 million, according to state records.

Roger Siegel, a broker with The Dickman Company, Inc. who handled the transaction, said the company plans to expand into the building. Siegel did not say what Hentzen’s timeline is or how many employees would work at the Faulkner Road location.

Hentzen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hentzen Coatings’ headquarters is located at 6937 West Mill Road. The company also has locations in Illinois, South Carolina and Florida.

The building on Faulkner Road was the former home of Busch Precision Inc., a longtime Milwaukee machining and maintenance firm that ceased operations in January when it was acquired by a private equity firm.

The building has been vacant since May, Siegel said .

“In my 38 years in this business, I don’t think I’ve handled a better equipped, better maintained building than this,” Siegel said. “It is good to see a Milwaukee manufacturer expand into this building. This is just a good thing all around.”