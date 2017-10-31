Milwaukee ISM hits highest level in nearly three years

Increased activity presenting challenges for supply chain

by

October 31, 2017, 11:50 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/milwaukee-ism-hits-highest-level-in-nearly-three-years/

Milwaukee-area manufacturing activity reached its highest level in nearly three years, according to the Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing for October.

The report, produced by the Marquette University Center for Supply Chain Management, found a Milwaukee-area PMI of 63.61, up from 60.24 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the industry. October’s reading was the highest since November 2014.

October marked the second straight increase after the index declined over the summer. The average for the six months ending in October was the best since June.

Respondents indicated they are having some issues with suppliers. In some cases, the hurricanes that hit Florida and Texas are pushing prices up; in others, prices are just increasing and locking in at higher levels for next year. Some respondents said longer lead times and unexpected shortages are leading to production challenges.

The overall employment index in the report was down from 63.67 to 55.12, still in positive territory. The blue and white collar employment indices both dropped during the month. Blue collar was down from 61.2 to 57.3 and white collar went from 60.6 to 50.7.

Respondents said there are persistent challenges hiring blue collar workers and a tightening labor market is causing capacity issues in the supply chain. The availability of labor was described as the primary supplier constraint.

Despite some of the challenges, respondents were positive about business conditions moving forward. The outlook diffusion index, which attempts to eliminate positive and negative bias, was 65.22 for October, up from 58.82 in September. The increase was driven by an increase in the percentage of people expecting positive conditions.

Milwaukee-area manufacturing activity reached its highest level in nearly three years, according to the Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing for October.

The report, produced by the Marquette University Center for Supply Chain Management, found a Milwaukee-area PMI of 63.61, up from 60.24 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the industry. October’s reading was the highest since November 2014.

October marked the second straight increase after the index declined over the summer. The average for the six months ending in October was the best since June.

Respondents indicated they are having some issues with suppliers. In some cases, the hurricanes that hit Florida and Texas are pushing prices up; in others, prices are just increasing and locking in at higher levels for next year. Some respondents said longer lead times and unexpected shortages are leading to production challenges.

The overall employment index in the report was down from 63.67 to 55.12, still in positive territory. The blue and white collar employment indices both dropped during the month. Blue collar was down from 61.2 to 57.3 and white collar went from 60.6 to 50.7.

Respondents said there are persistent challenges hiring blue collar workers and a tightening labor market is causing capacity issues in the supply chain. The availability of labor was described as the primary supplier constraint.

Despite some of the challenges, respondents were positive about business conditions moving forward. The outlook diffusion index, which attempts to eliminate positive and negative bias, was 65.22 for October, up from 58.82 in September. The increase was driven by an increase in the percentage of people expecting positive conditions.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm