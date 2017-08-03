Milsco Manufacturing Co. moves HQ from Brown Deer to Milwaukee

Milsco Manufacturing Co., a division of Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc., recently completed the move of its corporate headquarters from Brown Deer to Milwaukee.

Milsco, which produces seats for the motorcycle, marine, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, turf care, power sports, industrial lift and mobility markets; moved from 9009 N. 51st St. in Brown Deer to 1301 W. Canal St., in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley.

The company has 55 employees at the new location, which serves as its corporate headquarters and development center and includes office space, development labs and an early prototyping area.

“We had been at our Brown Deer location for 45 years,” said Tim Sievert, vice president and general manager of Milsco Manufacturing. “We’re looking forward to being closer to key business partners and the opportunities that will arise by becoming a part of this rejuvenated, up-and-coming neighborhood.”

Milsco’s move to Milwaukee is a return to the company’s roots. It was founded in 1924 as Milwaukee Saddlery Company manufacturing and selling accessories for farm horses. Ten years later, the company developed the “Buddy Seat” for Harley-Davidson, which sparked the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

In 1948, after selling the original saddlery business to Sears, Roebuck & Company, the company was renamed to Milsco Manufacturing Company and shifted its focus toward products to serve the modern automotive era. As Milsco continued to grow, the seating solutions company also produced fashion belts and abacuses.

Today, in addition to its Milwaukee headquarters, Milsco has manufacturing operations in Redgranite, Wisconsin; Michigan; Georgia; Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Milsco’s parent company, Milwaukee-based Jason Industries, reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or 17 cents per share, during the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2016.

Net sales for the quarter were $172.5 million, down 7.1 percent compared to a year ago.

“While revenues decreased with lower volumes in certain end markets, margins improved in three of our four businesses with better operational performance. We increased our liquidity and made progress in lowering our leverage by improving operating income, generating cash and retiring debt,” said Brian Kobylinski, chief executive officer of Jason. “We also continue to gain traction with our targeted growth initiatives.”

Jason Industries is the parent company of Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Illinois), Milsco (Milwaukee), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Michigan).