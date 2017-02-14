Germantown-based MGS Mfg. Group, Inc. has named Derek Murphy the company’s new chief financial officer.

Murphy is a certified public accountant and holds a master’s degree in management/accounting. He has more than 20 years of experience in fiscal management and operation controls, most recently at Milwaukee-based Rexnord.

He will have overall responsibility for all financial-related activities at MGS.

MGS is a global manufacturer of high precision plastic products and provides engineering, tooling, injection molding, and equipment solutions for the health care, electronics, automotive, consumer and industrial industries. The company employs over 1,100 people throughout locations in the United States, Mexico and Europe.