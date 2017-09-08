MGS Mfg. names new chief executive

Germantown-based MGS Mfg. Group named Greg Adams as its new chief executive officer this week following the departure of Jeff Kolbow.

Adams joins the company after four years as president and CEO of Dresser, Wisconsin-based Tenere Inc. During his time at Tenere the company doubled in size, grew its U.S. operations and expanded to Mexico.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg to MGS. His combination of plastics experience and Midwestern values will allow a fast start. Greg is a highly-accomplished leader with the strategic mindset and operational experience that will guide MGS through its next phase of growth,” said Greg Myers, Mason Wells senior managing director.

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Mason Wells acquired MGS last year. Kolbow, a long-time MGS employee, led the company as CEO since the acquisition.

Adams holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University, a master’s in manufacturing engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a MBA from the University of Michigan. Before joining Tenere he spent 15 years at Nypro, which is now a subsidiary of Jabil Circuits. His roles at Nypro included time as chief financial officer, chief technology officer and general manager of Nypro North America.

“I am very excited to join MGS, which is poised for further growth with tremendous capabilities and customers in addition to backing from Mason Wells,” Adams said. “I’m delighted to return to precision plastics and look forward to working with the MGS team to help convert its many opportunities into successful customer solutions.”

MGS also announced earlier this week it had acquired a 125,000-square-foot facility in Juarez, Mexico to expand operations in the region.