MGS Mfg. buys Juarez facility from Jabil Inc.

Germantown-based MGS Mfg. Group has purchased a 125,000-square-foot injection molding facility in Juarez, Mexico from Florida-based Jabil Inc.

The plant currently employs 500 people and runs 65 injection molding machines. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Jabil employees will be able to continue working for MGS as part of the agreement.

MGS already operates a 125,000-square-foot facility in Chihuahua, Mexico and the company believes the additional location will help with growth in the region.

“MGS has experienced significant growth in the Mexican market and the Juarez facility is a great fit for our continued expansion,” said Paul Manley, MGS president.

The company makes injection molded plastic components along with tooling and equipment for end markets that include health care, electronics, automotive and consumer goods. In addition to operations in Wisconsin and Mexico, MGS also has facilities in Illinois, New York and Ireland.

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Mason Wells acquired MGS last year. At the time the company had roughly 1,450 employees and $208 million in gross revenue.