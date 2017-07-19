Merz North America consolidating Racine County operations

North Carolina-based Merz North America Inc. plans to consolidate three Racine County facilities into a single 100,000-square-foot operation in the Grandview Business Park in the Town of Yorkville.

The maker of aesthetics products used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and neurologists currently operates four facilities in the county. Two of those facilities are currently leased in the Grandview Business Park and the company also leases office space in Mount Pleasant. Those operations will be consolidated into the new facility.

Merz will continue to operate at a company owned facility in the Blackhawk Industrial Park in Franksville.

The company is making a $3 million capital investment as part of the project, which is a supported by a $750,000 forgivable loan from Racine County. The company will keep 165 jobs in the county and expects to add 20 new positions over the next three years.

The new facility will be home to Merz’s particle manufacturing, packaging, professional services and distribution operations. The Racine County Economic Development Corp. said the company considered outsourcing its distribution or relocating some operations outside of Wisconsin before opting to consolidating.

“Merz is committed to not only retaining jobs in Racine Country, but also to creating new opportunities,” said Matthew Anderson, Merz North America vice president of technical operations. “This significant investment was driven by our rapid growth and we are very thankful to Racine County and RCEDC for their continued support. We look forward to seeing how this project will help our business grow and succeed in the long-term.”