Merz North America consolidating Racine County operations

Company plans to add 20 jobs over next three years

by

July 19, 2017, 12:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/merz-north-america-consolidating-racine-county-operations/

North Carolina-based Merz North America Inc. plans to consolidate three Racine County facilities into a single 100,000-square-foot operation in the Grandview Business Park in the Town of Yorkville.

The maker of aesthetics products used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and neurologists currently operates four facilities in the county. Two of those facilities are currently leased in the Grandview Business Park and the company also leases office space in Mount Pleasant. Those operations will be consolidated into the new facility.

Merz will continue to operate at a company owned facility in the Blackhawk Industrial Park in Franksville.

The company is making a $3 million capital investment as part of the project, which is a supported by a $750,000 forgivable loan from Racine County. The company will keep 165 jobs in the county and expects to add 20 new positions over the next three years.

The new facility will be home to Merz’s particle manufacturing, packaging, professional services and distribution operations. The Racine County Economic Development Corp. said the company considered outsourcing its distribution or relocating some operations outside of Wisconsin before opting to consolidating.

“Merz is committed to not only retaining jobs in Racine Country, but also to creating new opportunities,” said Matthew Anderson, Merz North America vice president of technical operations. “This significant investment was driven by our rapid growth and we are very thankful to Racine County and RCEDC for their continued support. We look forward to seeing how this project will help our business grow and succeed in the long-term.”

North Carolina-based Merz North America Inc. plans to consolidate three Racine County facilities into a single 100,000-square-foot operation in the Grandview Business Park in the Town of Yorkville.

The maker of aesthetics products used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and neurologists currently operates four facilities in the county. Two of those facilities are currently leased in the Grandview Business Park and the company also leases office space in Mount Pleasant. Those operations will be consolidated into the new facility.

Merz will continue to operate at a company owned facility in the Blackhawk Industrial Park in Franksville.

The company is making a $3 million capital investment as part of the project, which is a supported by a $750,000 forgivable loan from Racine County. The company will keep 165 jobs in the county and expects to add 20 new positions over the next three years.

The new facility will be home to Merz’s particle manufacturing, packaging, professional services and distribution operations. The Racine County Economic Development Corp. said the company considered outsourcing its distribution or relocating some operations outside of Wisconsin before opting to consolidating.

“Merz is committed to not only retaining jobs in Racine Country, but also to creating new opportunities,” said Matthew Anderson, Merz North America vice president of technical operations. “This significant investment was driven by our rapid growth and we are very thankful to Racine County and RCEDC for their continued support. We look forward to seeing how this project will help our business grow and succeed in the long-term.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm