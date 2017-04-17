Mathison Manufacturing adding assembly capacity

Mathison Manufacturing is leasing 5,250 square feet of space near its Waukesha facility to increase capacity for contract assembly work.

The metal fabrication firm is also planning to add six to 10 new employees through the end of next year, making a $250,000 investment in equipment and training for the expansion.

“We are poised for significant growth based on the assembly projects we are undertaking throughout the next six to 12 months and need to expand our floor space to accommodate the new work,” said Al Leidinger, Mathison Manufacturing president.

The new space will be home to electrical and mechanical assembly services. Mathison does work for a number of industries including high-tech electronics, medical systems, lighting and signage, green energy, food service, aerospace and agriculture. In addition to assembly and fabrication, the company also offers design services.

Mathison currently has 30 employees and operates from a 22,000-square-foot facility near Sunset Drive in Waukesha. The leased space is located in a building just south of the current facility.