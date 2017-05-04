Master Lock looks to fill 41 open positions

Company ‘unlocks’ new Oak Creek HQ [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

May 04, 2017, 12:21 PM

The Master Lock Co. held an “unlocking” ceremony Thursday to officially open its new corporate headquarters in Oak Creek in a building formerly occupied by Caterpillar, Bucyrus International and Midwest Express.

The 120,000-square-foot facility at 6744 Howell Ave. will initially be home to around 400 employees and has capacity for up to 480 employees.

The company said it currently is hiring for 41 openings, including 25 at the headquarters and 16 at its Milwaukee manufacturing operation.

“Our new company headquarters positions us for further growth by giving associates the tools and technology needed to better connect our organization, collaborate and develop leading products that provide peace-of-mind and protection where people live, work and play,” said Mike Bauer, Master Lock president.

Master Lock’s previous headquarters was also in Oak Creek on West Forest Hill Avenue. BizTimes reported last year the company considered at least three sites in downtown Milwaukee before deciding on the former Caterpillar and Midwest Express comlex.

Bauer touted the ability to have customized spaces throughout the building to help with product development. The company showed off its model shop on Thursday. The area includes 3D printing and machining capabilities for rapid prototyping and a testing space to verify product specifications and durability.

