Mary Isbister named to NIST manufacturing board

Panel advises MEP program nationally

by

April 10, 2017, 11:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/mary-isbister-named-to-nist-manufacturing-board/

Mary Isbister, president of Mequon-based metal fabricator GenMet, has been named to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership advisory board.

Mary-Isbister-GenMet-041017-Contributed

Isbister

“Manufacturing drives economic health and diversity and the MEP does a terrific job for small and medium-sized manufacturers across the country,” Isbister said. “I’m honored to be a new member of the MEP National Advisory Board.”

The NIST MEP advisory board is a legislatively mandated board that provides broad perspective, advice and guidance to the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program. The program is a public-private partnership that has centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The centers work with small and medium manufacturers to improve their business operations and profitability.

The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity works with the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center to provide MEP services in the state.

Isbister chairs WMEP’s board and leads the Milwaukee 7 Next Generation Manufacturing Council. She also served on the Secretary of Commerce’s U.S. Manufacturing Council and has owned GenMet with her husband Eric for nearly two decades.

“We are thrilled that Mary Isbister will serve on the MEP National Advisory Board and bring a Wisconsin perspective to their discussions” said Buckley Brinkman, WCMP executive director and chief executive officer. “Mary’s experience and leadership will be a terrific addition to the Board and she will have a major impact on the MEP System.”

Mary Isbister, president of Mequon-based metal fabricator GenMet, has been named to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership advisory board.

Mary-Isbister-GenMet-041017-Contributed

Isbister

“Manufacturing drives economic health and diversity and the MEP does a terrific job for small and medium-sized manufacturers across the country,” Isbister said. “I’m honored to be a new member of the MEP National Advisory Board.”

The NIST MEP advisory board is a legislatively mandated board that provides broad perspective, advice and guidance to the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program. The program is a public-private partnership that has centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The centers work with small and medium manufacturers to improve their business operations and profitability.

The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity works with the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center to provide MEP services in the state.

Isbister chairs WMEP’s board and leads the Milwaukee 7 Next Generation Manufacturing Council. She also served on the Secretary of Commerce’s U.S. Manufacturing Council and has owned GenMet with her husband Eric for nearly two decades.

“We are thrilled that Mary Isbister will serve on the MEP National Advisory Board and bring a Wisconsin perspective to their discussions” said Buckley Brinkman, WCMP executive director and chief executive officer. “Mary’s experience and leadership will be a terrific addition to the Board and she will have a major impact on the MEP System.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am