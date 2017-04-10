Mary Isbister named to NIST manufacturing board

Mary Isbister, president of Mequon-based metal fabricator GenMet, has been named to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership advisory board.

“Manufacturing drives economic health and diversity and the MEP does a terrific job for small and medium-sized manufacturers across the country,” Isbister said. “I’m honored to be a new member of the MEP National Advisory Board.”

The NIST MEP advisory board is a legislatively mandated board that provides broad perspective, advice and guidance to the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program. The program is a public-private partnership that has centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The centers work with small and medium manufacturers to improve their business operations and profitability.

The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity works with the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center to provide MEP services in the state.

Isbister chairs WMEP’s board and leads the Milwaukee 7 Next Generation Manufacturing Council. She also served on the Secretary of Commerce’s U.S. Manufacturing Council and has owned GenMet with her husband Eric for nearly two decades.

“We are thrilled that Mary Isbister will serve on the MEP National Advisory Board and bring a Wisconsin perspective to their discussions” said Buckley Brinkman, WCMP executive director and chief executive officer. “Mary’s experience and leadership will be a terrific addition to the Board and she will have a major impact on the MEP System.”