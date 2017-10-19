Manufacturer to move New Berlin operations to Milwaukee

Freeman Manufacturing & Supply also planning acquisition

by

October 19, 2017, 12:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/manufacturer-to-move-new-berlin-operations-to-milwaukee/

A manufacturer with operations in New Berlin is planning to relocate them to a warehouse across from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee providing three times more space for the growing company.

4921 S. 2nd St.

MLG PF Airport Portfolio LLC, a subsidiary of MLG Commercial, sold the property located at 4921 S. 2nd St., to Mcturco Real Estate LLC, for $1.3 million, according to state records.

The buyer is registered to Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, which is headquartered in Avon, Ohio but has 14 locations, including one Wisconsin location at 16910 W. Cleveland Ave. in New Berlin.

James Last, manager of the New Berlin location, said he expects the company will relocate to the one-story, 29,912-square-foot Milwaukee warehouse by the end of the year.

The New Berlin location has four employees but is expected to add more.

Last said Freeman is in the process of acquiring another “non-manufacturing” business and will consolidate operations at the South 2nd Street location.

“I’m not at liberty to go into details right now,” Last said.

Freeman officials in Avon, Ohio could not immediately be reached for comment.

Freeman Manufacturing was founded in Ohio in 1902 and has completed several acquisitions over the years, including its largest in 2011 when it purchased the pattern supply and specialty wax divisions of Ohio-based The Kindt-Collins Company.

In 2015, Freeman purchased PSC Global, Inc, a leading North American distributor of die boards and other materials to makers of steel rule dies.

A manufacturer with operations in New Berlin is planning to relocate them to a warehouse across from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee providing three times more space for the growing company.

4921 S. 2nd St.

MLG PF Airport Portfolio LLC, a subsidiary of MLG Commercial, sold the property located at 4921 S. 2nd St., to Mcturco Real Estate LLC, for $1.3 million, according to state records.

The buyer is registered to Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, which is headquartered in Avon, Ohio but has 14 locations, including one Wisconsin location at 16910 W. Cleveland Ave. in New Berlin.

James Last, manager of the New Berlin location, said he expects the company will relocate to the one-story, 29,912-square-foot Milwaukee warehouse by the end of the year.

The New Berlin location has four employees but is expected to add more.

Last said Freeman is in the process of acquiring another “non-manufacturing” business and will consolidate operations at the South 2nd Street location.

“I’m not at liberty to go into details right now,” Last said.

Freeman officials in Avon, Ohio could not immediately be reached for comment.

Freeman Manufacturing was founded in Ohio in 1902 and has completed several acquisitions over the years, including its largest in 2011 when it purchased the pattern supply and specialty wax divisions of Ohio-based The Kindt-Collins Company.

In 2015, Freeman purchased PSC Global, Inc, a leading North American distributor of die boards and other materials to makers of steel rule dies.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Cyber Security for Small Businesses: BBB WI Presentation
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

10/19/20175:00 pm-6:00 pm

Benjamin Franklin Awards Celebration
Milwaukee Public Library – Central Branch

10/19/20175:30 pm

IBAW hosts Political Panel Discussion
Wisconsin Club

10/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

USO Wisconsin Gala
Miller Park

10/21/20176:00 pm-10:00 pm