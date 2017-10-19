Manufacturer to move New Berlin operations to Milwaukee

A manufacturer with operations in New Berlin is planning to relocate them to a warehouse across from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee providing three times more space for the growing company.

MLG PF Airport Portfolio LLC, a subsidiary of MLG Commercial, sold the property located at 4921 S. 2nd St., to Mcturco Real Estate LLC, for $1.3 million, according to state records.

The buyer is registered to Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, which is headquartered in Avon, Ohio but has 14 locations, including one Wisconsin location at 16910 W. Cleveland Ave. in New Berlin.

James Last, manager of the New Berlin location, said he expects the company will relocate to the one-story, 29,912-square-foot Milwaukee warehouse by the end of the year.

The New Berlin location has four employees but is expected to add more.

Last said Freeman is in the process of acquiring another “non-manufacturing” business and will consolidate operations at the South 2nd Street location.

“I’m not at liberty to go into details right now,” Last said.

Freeman officials in Avon, Ohio could not immediately be reached for comment.

Freeman Manufacturing was founded in Ohio in 1902 and has completed several acquisitions over the years, including its largest in 2011 when it purchased the pattern supply and specialty wax divisions of Ohio-based The Kindt-Collins Company.

In 2015, Freeman purchased PSC Global, Inc, a leading North American distributor of die boards and other materials to makers of steel rule dies.