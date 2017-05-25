Lower costs boost Brady earnings despite sales decline

SG&A expenses down 7 percent in quarter

by

May 25, 2017, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/lower-costs-boost-brady-earnings-despite-sales-decline/

Lower operating expenses helped Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. improve its earnings, even as revenue declined by more than $10 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Brady Corp.

Brady’s BBP 35-37 Desktop Printer.

Brady reported net income of $22.6 million, a 7.5 percent increase over the previous year. Earnings were up slightly from 42 to 43 cents per diluted share. Revenue, meanwhile, was down 3.8 percent to $275.9 million.

“Our consistent focus on developing high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, pushing for efficiencies throughout our SG&A structure, and empowering the Brady team with local ownership and accountability are the primary drivers of our improved financial results,” said J. Michael Nauman, Brady president and chief executive officer.

The company decreased its selling, general and administrative expenses by $7.4 million to $98.4 million, a 7 percent decrease. Brady has focused in recent quarters on pushing decisions and responsibilities to more localized levels in an effort to find more efficiency.

Brady reported a 0.8 percent decrease in organic sales for its identification solutions and a 4.6 percent decline in its workplace safety solutions.

“Challenges in the distribution channel will impact our Workplace Safety business while we are more optimistic about growth in the fourth quarter in Identification Solutions,” Nauman said. “Looking forward, our priorities remain unchanged, which are to grow our pipeline of innovative new products, provide excellent customer service and deliver operational efficiencies.”

Lower operating expenses helped Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. improve its earnings, even as revenue declined by more than $10 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Brady Corp.

Brady’s BBP 35-37 Desktop Printer.

Brady reported net income of $22.6 million, a 7.5 percent increase over the previous year. Earnings were up slightly from 42 to 43 cents per diluted share. Revenue, meanwhile, was down 3.8 percent to $275.9 million.

“Our consistent focus on developing high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, pushing for efficiencies throughout our SG&A structure, and empowering the Brady team with local ownership and accountability are the primary drivers of our improved financial results,” said J. Michael Nauman, Brady president and chief executive officer.

The company decreased its selling, general and administrative expenses by $7.4 million to $98.4 million, a 7 percent decrease. Brady has focused in recent quarters on pushing decisions and responsibilities to more localized levels in an effort to find more efficiency.

Brady reported a 0.8 percent decrease in organic sales for its identification solutions and a 4.6 percent decline in its workplace safety solutions.

“Challenges in the distribution channel will impact our Workplace Safety business while we are more optimistic about growth in the fourth quarter in Identification Solutions,” Nauman said. “Looking forward, our priorities remain unchanged, which are to grow our pipeline of innovative new products, provide excellent customer service and deliver operational efficiencies.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am