City of Pewaukee-based Lakeland Supply Inc. has purchased 9 acres of land, also in the City of Pewaukee, to build a 100,000-square-foot building for its new headquarters.

The paper distributor will be part of a new business park that is being developed by Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. In January, Briohn purchased a total of 17.1 acres of land near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 16 in the City of Pewaukee with plans to develop the park.

Pewaukee-based Capital Commercial LLC, a local real estate advisor, represented Briohn in the purchase of the parcel.

Lakeland Supply is currently located at N8 W22380 Johnson Drive.

The company is planning to begin construction in spring. Capital Commercial LLC is marketing the additional 8.5 acres available in the new business park.

“We are thrilled with the continued development and job growth in the area along with the impact this will have on the community,” said Matthew Quest, principal of Capital Commercial. “With the extensive visibility from Interstate 94 and Highway 16 along with the lack of land in Waukesha County, we have several businesses interested in the eastern parcel.”