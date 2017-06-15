Krones to open second U.S. office

Franklin-based Krones Inc. has opened its second U.S. office in Ontario, California.

Four Krones employees will conduct sales and service from the 2,781-square-foot office. Additionally, two employees of Krones subsidiary Trans-Market LLC will be based out of the space.

The manufacturer of filling and packaging technologies expects this move will allow it to expand local process engineering and sourcing capabilities, as well as bring it closer to customers on the West Coast.

“We have a large, growing customer base in this part of the country,” said B.J. Anderson, head of sales, western division for Krones. “This expansion gives us a collaboration point in a high activity area to be more agile in meeting customer needs.”

Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German manufacturer Krones AG, which makes packaging and bottling line systems, and integrated brew house and processing systems. Krones Inc.’s territory covers North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its only other North American office is in Mississauga, Canada.