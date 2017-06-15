Krones to open second U.S. office

Franklin-based manufacturer expands reach

by

June 15, 2017, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/krones-to-open-second-u-s-office/

Franklin-based Krones Inc. has opened its second U.S. office in Ontario, California.

The new Krones Inc. office in California.

Four Krones employees will conduct sales and service from the 2,781-square-foot office. Additionally, two employees of Krones subsidiary Trans-Market LLC will be based out of the space.

The manufacturer of filling and packaging technologies expects this move will allow it to expand local process engineering and sourcing capabilities, as well as bring it closer to customers on the West Coast.

“We have a large, growing customer base in this part of the country,” said B.J. Anderson, head of sales, western division for Krones. “This expansion gives us a collaboration point in a high activity area to be more agile in meeting customer needs.”

Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German manufacturer Krones AG, which makes packaging and bottling line systems, and integrated brew house and processing systems. Krones Inc.’s territory covers North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its only other North American office is in Mississauga, Canada.

Franklin-based Krones Inc. has opened its second U.S. office in Ontario, California.

The new Krones Inc. office in California.

Four Krones employees will conduct sales and service from the 2,781-square-foot office. Additionally, two employees of Krones subsidiary Trans-Market LLC will be based out of the space.

The manufacturer of filling and packaging technologies expects this move will allow it to expand local process engineering and sourcing capabilities, as well as bring it closer to customers on the West Coast.

“We have a large, growing customer base in this part of the country,” said B.J. Anderson, head of sales, western division for Krones. “This expansion gives us a collaboration point in a high activity area to be more agile in meeting customer needs.”

Krones Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German manufacturer Krones AG, which makes packaging and bottling line systems, and integrated brew house and processing systems. Krones Inc.’s territory covers North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its only other North American office is in Mississauga, Canada.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm