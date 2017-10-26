Koss sees U.S. gains wiped out by challenges in Europe, Asia

Headphone maker barely turns profit in first quarter

by

October 26, 2017, 1:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/koss-sees-u-s-gains-wiped-out-by-challenges-in-europe-asia/

Milwaukee-based Koss Corp. saw some improvement in its U.S., Internet and direct-to-consumer businesses, but challenges in Europe and Asia hurt the company’s overall sales.

Koss Corp. headquarters at 4129 North Port Washington Ave. in Milwaukee.

Koss also saw costs of goods sold increase as a percentage of sales along with higher interest costs. Those factors offset slightly lower selling, general and administrative costs and a $14,000 recovery related to Sue Sachdeva’s embezzlement.

The result for the quarter was net income of $17,500, down from $84,211 last year. There were no per share earnings during the quarter, compared to 1 cent last year.

Koss also reported $6.1 million in revenue for the first quarter, a 4.4 percent decline from the same period last year. Michael Koss, Koss chairman and chief executive officer, said the company saw a 33 percent increase in U.S. mass market sales, despite at least 19 major retail bankruptcies in the U.S.

“Unfortunately sales to one OEM customer in Asia accounted for 64 percent of the decline in total Koss revenue for the quarter in comparison to the ramp up in new business shipments to the same customer one year ago.” Koss continued, “The shortfall is related to a previously disclosed pricing adjustment and margin erosion related to the new product’s life-cycle as well as a decrease in its total unit sales.”

Koss also said sales were down overall in Europe but one major distributor was beginning to overcome challenges of a stronger dollar.

Milwaukee-based Koss Corp. saw some improvement in its U.S., Internet and direct-to-consumer businesses, but challenges in Europe and Asia hurt the company’s overall sales.

Koss Corp. headquarters at 4129 North Port Washington Ave. in Milwaukee.

Koss also saw costs of goods sold increase as a percentage of sales along with higher interest costs. Those factors offset slightly lower selling, general and administrative costs and a $14,000 recovery related to Sue Sachdeva’s embezzlement.

The result for the quarter was net income of $17,500, down from $84,211 last year. There were no per share earnings during the quarter, compared to 1 cent last year.

Koss also reported $6.1 million in revenue for the first quarter, a 4.4 percent decline from the same period last year. Michael Koss, Koss chairman and chief executive officer, said the company saw a 33 percent increase in U.S. mass market sales, despite at least 19 major retail bankruptcies in the U.S.

“Unfortunately sales to one OEM customer in Asia accounted for 64 percent of the decline in total Koss revenue for the quarter in comparison to the ramp up in new business shipments to the same customer one year ago.” Koss continued, “The shortfall is related to a previously disclosed pricing adjustment and margin erosion related to the new product’s life-cycle as well as a decrease in its total unit sales.”

Koss also said sales were down overall in Europe but one major distributor was beginning to overcome challenges of a stronger dollar.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm