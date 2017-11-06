Kentucky manufacturer opening Waukesha facility

Span Tech adding sales and service center

November 06, 2017, 12:57 PM

Kentucky-based plastic conveyor manufacturer Span Tech LLC is opening a new sales and service center at 1201 Dolphin Court in Waukesha.

The company, which makes conveyors and other material handling equipment for food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, packaging and distribution, will also have testing operations at the 8,000-square-foot facility.

The center will be the company’s first location in the Midwest and Span Tech chose southeastern Wisconsin because many of its food and beverage customers are located in the area.

“This will provide our customers with the opportunity to see our conveyors up close and test products specific to their needs. The goal is to educate current and future partners on the full capabilities of Span Tech conveyors and help them determine which products will best meet their needs,” said Bud Layne, Span Tech chief executive officer.

Span Tech worked with the Waukesha County Center for Growth to find the location. Tim Casey, the Center for Growth’s director of economic development, said Span Tech helps build up the supply chain for Waukesha County’s key industries.

The Waukesha facility is being leased and will initially be staffed by a handful of Span Tech employees.

