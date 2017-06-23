Johnson Controls opens new China HQ

Johnson Controls International plc opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai this week, saying the facility set “a new standard for green and smart buildings.”

The nearly 477,000-square-foot facility is roughly 100,000 square feet larger than when it was originally announced in 2013. It is located in the Linkong Economic Zone in an area where several other multinational companies have a presence. The building represents the first time Johnson Controls’ previously dispersed Asia-Pacific business and operating units will be under one roof.

The company said the facility will boost collaboration and foster “a high-performance corporate culture,” adding the location “underscores the company’s commitment to the China and wider Asia-Pacific markets.”

“The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is Johnson Controls’ most important growth market, and we are confident that the launch of our Asia-Pacific headquarters will enable us to better facilitate China’s rapid development,” said Alex Molinaroli, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls. “Our partnerships and leading technologies, along with our visionary and intelligent solutions, will enable us to advance sustainable development.”

About 22 percent of Johnson Controls’ roughly $30 billion in revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region following the company’s spinoff of its automotive seating business and merger with Tyco International plc last year.

The building’s design includes renewable energy, intelligent lighting and building automation systems expected to reduce energy consumption by 44 percent compared to local standards. It also features gray water recycling programs and storm water recapture facilities that reduce water usage by 42 percent.

Johnson Controls said the new facility is the first in china to receive several top global energy efficiency designations, including Leed Platinum certification.

The company also said it is committed to further expanding operations in China through strategic partnerships.

As for Johnson Controls’ plans in the Milwaukee area, spokesman Fraser Engerman said no decisions have been made about a possible downtown office tower and the timeline for a decision has not changed. Engerman said in October a decision on the tower would be at least a year away.