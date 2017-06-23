Johnson Controls opens new China HQ

Building emphasizes green technologies

by

June 23, 2017, 10:36 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/johnson-controls-opens-new-china-hq/

Johnson Controls International plc opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai this week, saying the facility set “a new standard for green and smart buildings.”

Johnson Controls’ new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.

The nearly 477,000-square-foot facility is roughly 100,000 square feet larger than when it was originally announced in 2013. It is located in the Linkong Economic Zone in an area where several other multinational companies have a presence. The building represents the first time Johnson Controls’ previously dispersed Asia-Pacific business and operating units will be under one roof.

The company said the facility will boost collaboration and foster “a high-performance corporate culture,” adding the location “underscores the company’s commitment to the China and wider Asia-Pacific markets.”

“The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is Johnson Controls’ most important growth market, and we are confident that the launch of our Asia-Pacific headquarters will enable us to better facilitate China’s rapid development,” said Alex Molinaroli, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls. “Our partnerships and leading technologies, along with our visionary and intelligent solutions, will enable us to advance sustainable development.”

About 22 percent of Johnson Controls’ roughly $30 billion in revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region following the company’s spinoff of its automotive seating business and merger with Tyco International plc last year.

The building’s design includes renewable energy, intelligent lighting and building automation systems expected to reduce energy consumption by 44 percent compared to local standards. It also features gray water recycling programs and storm water recapture facilities that reduce water usage by 42 percent.

Johnson Controls said the new facility is the first in china to receive several top global energy efficiency designations, including Leed Platinum certification.

The company also said it is committed to further expanding operations in China through strategic partnerships.

As for Johnson Controls’ plans in the Milwaukee area, spokesman Fraser Engerman said no decisions have been made about a possible downtown office tower and the timeline for a decision has not changed. Engerman said in October a decision on the tower would be at least a year away.

Johnson Controls International plc opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai this week, saying the facility set “a new standard for green and smart buildings.”

Johnson Controls’ new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.

The nearly 477,000-square-foot facility is roughly 100,000 square feet larger than when it was originally announced in 2013. It is located in the Linkong Economic Zone in an area where several other multinational companies have a presence. The building represents the first time Johnson Controls’ previously dispersed Asia-Pacific business and operating units will be under one roof.

The company said the facility will boost collaboration and foster “a high-performance corporate culture,” adding the location “underscores the company’s commitment to the China and wider Asia-Pacific markets.”

“The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is Johnson Controls’ most important growth market, and we are confident that the launch of our Asia-Pacific headquarters will enable us to better facilitate China’s rapid development,” said Alex Molinaroli, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls. “Our partnerships and leading technologies, along with our visionary and intelligent solutions, will enable us to advance sustainable development.”

About 22 percent of Johnson Controls’ roughly $30 billion in revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region following the company’s spinoff of its automotive seating business and merger with Tyco International plc last year.

The building’s design includes renewable energy, intelligent lighting and building automation systems expected to reduce energy consumption by 44 percent compared to local standards. It also features gray water recycling programs and storm water recapture facilities that reduce water usage by 42 percent.

Johnson Controls said the new facility is the first in china to receive several top global energy efficiency designations, including Leed Platinum certification.

The company also said it is committed to further expanding operations in China through strategic partnerships.

As for Johnson Controls’ plans in the Milwaukee area, spokesman Fraser Engerman said no decisions have been made about a possible downtown office tower and the timeline for a decision has not changed. Engerman said in October a decision on the tower would be at least a year away.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm