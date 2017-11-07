Johnson Controls CEO added to Pro Football HOF board

Company has naming rights for Hall of Fame village

by

November 07, 2017, 10:28 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/johnson-controls-ceo-added-to-pro-football-hof-board/

Johnson Controls International plc chairman and chief executive officer George Oliver has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame board of trustees.

Oliver

Randy Hunt, the Hall of Fame’s board chairman, said it was evident Oliver believes in the Hall of Fame’s mission.

“We look forward to George providing his business acumen and leadership talents to the hall at a critical time as we embark on an exciting vision for the future,” Hunt said.

Johnson Controls entered into an 18-year agreement last year to create a sports and entertainment “smart city” at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The $600 million Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village is scheduled to be complete in 2019.

Oliver became chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls on Sept. 1, following the departure of Alex Molinaroli. He was previously the chief operating officer of Johnson Controls. He was CEO of Tyco International when it merged with Johnson Controls.

