Jason Industries to reduce number of facilities in coming years

Company also plans to consolidate brands

by

May 04, 2017, 1:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/jason-industries-reducing-number-of-facilities-in-coming-years/

Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc. plans to complete two or three facility consolidations each year over the next three years, bringing its total number of facilities closer to 26.

Jason Corp-Milwaukee-2016-01-19

Brian Kobylinski, Jason president and chief executive officer, said the current number of 35 facilities amounts to running almost three dozen $20 million businesses at the same time.

“This is just too many for a company our size,” Kobylinski said. “You can imagine the challenges this fragmentation presents, increased logistics costs, pockets of underutilization and problems recruiting high-level talent are just a few of the inefficiencies this organizational complexity contributes to.”

He said the company was starting its work cleaning up and organizing space at all its facilities, pointing to one in Richmond, Indiana where more than 20,000 square feet of floor space was made available through these efforts.

“This type of work gives us options,” he said, adding the company would be announcing its next consolidation during the second quarter.

Most of Jason’s facilities are in the United States, Mexico and Germany. The company is the parent company of a group of seating, finishing, component and automotive acoustic manufacturers. Other than the Milwaukee headquarters of its seating business, the only other Wisconsin operations the company has are in Redgranite for the seating business.

Jason has already been undergoing a number of restructuring and transformational activities over the last year. Those activities included closing a facility in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and consolidating two facilities in Libertyville, Illinois. The company has achieved $22 million in savings and is targeting $30 million over three years.

During the most recent quarter, Jason’s revenue fell by 8.3 percent to $175.2 million, but the company narrowed its loss from $2.6 million to $386,000. Earnings improved from a 15 cent loss per diluted share to 5 cents per share.

“We are beginning to see the results of our quality, delivery, portfolio optimization and cost reduction initiatives reflected in our financial performance and the rate of new business awards received in the quarter,” Kobylinski said. “We continue to aggressively pursue further operational improvement opportunities while driving growth via new customers, new markets, and new products.”

He also announced the company would look to streamline its branding. Jason currently sells products under 27 different brands for its four businesses.

“The complexity is overwhelming,” Kobylinski said. “Moving forward we are focused on one parent company brand, Jason, and four business-level brands.”

The brands will Osborne for finishing, MetalEx for components, Milsco for seating and Janesville Acoustics.

Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc. plans to complete two or three facility consolidations each year over the next three years, bringing its total number of facilities closer to 26.

Jason Corp-Milwaukee-2016-01-19

Brian Kobylinski, Jason president and chief executive officer, said the current number of 35 facilities amounts to running almost three dozen $20 million businesses at the same time.

“This is just too many for a company our size,” Kobylinski said. “You can imagine the challenges this fragmentation presents, increased logistics costs, pockets of underutilization and problems recruiting high-level talent are just a few of the inefficiencies this organizational complexity contributes to.”

He said the company was starting its work cleaning up and organizing space at all its facilities, pointing to one in Richmond, Indiana where more than 20,000 square feet of floor space was made available through these efforts.

“This type of work gives us options,” he said, adding the company would be announcing its next consolidation during the second quarter.

Most of Jason’s facilities are in the United States, Mexico and Germany. The company is the parent company of a group of seating, finishing, component and automotive acoustic manufacturers. Other than the Milwaukee headquarters of its seating business, the only other Wisconsin operations the company has are in Redgranite for the seating business.

Jason has already been undergoing a number of restructuring and transformational activities over the last year. Those activities included closing a facility in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and consolidating two facilities in Libertyville, Illinois. The company has achieved $22 million in savings and is targeting $30 million over three years.

During the most recent quarter, Jason’s revenue fell by 8.3 percent to $175.2 million, but the company narrowed its loss from $2.6 million to $386,000. Earnings improved from a 15 cent loss per diluted share to 5 cents per share.

“We are beginning to see the results of our quality, delivery, portfolio optimization and cost reduction initiatives reflected in our financial performance and the rate of new business awards received in the quarter,” Kobylinski said. “We continue to aggressively pursue further operational improvement opportunities while driving growth via new customers, new markets, and new products.”

He also announced the company would look to streamline its branding. Jason currently sells products under 27 different brands for its four businesses.

“The complexity is overwhelming,” Kobylinski said. “Moving forward we are focused on one parent company brand, Jason, and four business-level brands.”

The brands will Osborne for finishing, MetalEx for components, Milsco for seating and Janesville Acoustics.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am