Jason Industries narrows losses to close out 2016

Lower motorcycle volumes hurt revenue

by

March 02, 2017, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/jason-industries-narrows-losses-to-close-out-2016/

Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc. narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter and attributed revenue declines to lower demand from motorcycle and rail car end markets.

Jason Corp-Milwaukee-2016-01-19

The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $60.4 million or $2.69 per share, an improvement over the $70.4 million, or $3.20 per share, loss during the same period in 2015. Revenue in the quarter was down 8.6 percent to $158.8 million.

Brian Kobylinski, Jason chief executive officer, said the company’s seating and components businesses were down significantly because of lower motorcycle and rail car demand, although the declines were within expectations.

Jason is made of seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics manufacturers. Milsco, the company’s seating business, is also based in Milwaukee with manufacturing and satellite offices in Redgranite, Wiscosnin; Michigan; Georgia; Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The seating segment reported $32.1 million in sales for the quarter, down from $36.7 million the previous year.

Kobylinski also said the seating business is the one segment where the company has a lot of work remaining. While operational performance remains strong at Milsco, he said there are sporadic supply chain and quality issues to address, particularly in turf care.

Jason has been undergoing significant restructuring over the last year. The company is targeting $30 million in savings over three years. That includes $10 million from restructuring its selling, general and administrative functions, a figure that has already been exceeded. Another $20 million is expected from operations improvements and footprint rationalization.

Kobylinski said there are opportunities to reclaim 20 percent of the footprint in nearly every facility and he expects there to be two or three major projects a year moving forward.

“There is significant opportunity for lean transformation at Jason,” he said.

For the full year, the company reported a net loss of $66.9 million, or $3.13 per share. The result was an improvement over 2015’s net loss of $74.5 million or $3.53 per share. Revenue for the year was down 0.4 percent to $705.5 million.

The company forecasted its revenue would be $650 million to $670 million in 2017, although it also project adjusted EBITDA would increase slightly from $64.2 million to a range of $64 million to $67 million. Operational improvements and cost reductions were expected to drive that increase, even as volumes continued to decline

Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc. narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter and attributed revenue declines to lower demand from motorcycle and rail car end markets.

Jason Corp-Milwaukee-2016-01-19

The company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $60.4 million or $2.69 per share, an improvement over the $70.4 million, or $3.20 per share, loss during the same period in 2015. Revenue in the quarter was down 8.6 percent to $158.8 million.

Brian Kobylinski, Jason chief executive officer, said the company’s seating and components businesses were down significantly because of lower motorcycle and rail car demand, although the declines were within expectations.

Jason is made of seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics manufacturers. Milsco, the company’s seating business, is also based in Milwaukee with manufacturing and satellite offices in Redgranite, Wiscosnin; Michigan; Georgia; Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The seating segment reported $32.1 million in sales for the quarter, down from $36.7 million the previous year.

Kobylinski also said the seating business is the one segment where the company has a lot of work remaining. While operational performance remains strong at Milsco, he said there are sporadic supply chain and quality issues to address, particularly in turf care.

Jason has been undergoing significant restructuring over the last year. The company is targeting $30 million in savings over three years. That includes $10 million from restructuring its selling, general and administrative functions, a figure that has already been exceeded. Another $20 million is expected from operations improvements and footprint rationalization.

Kobylinski said there are opportunities to reclaim 20 percent of the footprint in nearly every facility and he expects there to be two or three major projects a year moving forward.

“There is significant opportunity for lean transformation at Jason,” he said.

For the full year, the company reported a net loss of $66.9 million, or $3.13 per share. The result was an improvement over 2015’s net loss of $74.5 million or $3.53 per share. Revenue for the year was down 0.4 percent to $705.5 million.

The company forecasted its revenue would be $650 million to $670 million in 2017, although it also project adjusted EBITDA would increase slightly from $64.2 million to a range of $64 million to $67 million. Operational improvements and cost reductions were expected to drive that increase, even as volumes continued to decline

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am