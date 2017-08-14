Jason Industries names new CFO

Chad Paris promoted from investor relations role

August 14, 2017, 12:53 PM

Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc. will promote Chad Paris to chief financial officer after Sarah Lauber leaves the position later this month.

The company said Lauber, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer, had given notice she will be leaving on Aug. 25 to pursue another opportunity. Paris will be promoted from his current role of vice president investor relations and finance finishing Americas.

Paris joined Jason, the parent company of a group of manufacturers in seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics, in June 2014. He was previously the company’s director of external reporting and vice president for investor relations, financial planning and analysis.

He was an audit senior manager with Deloitte & Touche LLP before joining Jason and is a certified public accountant in Wisconsin.

Paris earned a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance and real estate and a master of science degree in management accounting, both from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“We are pleased to announce Chad’s promotion to vice president and chief financial officer, his broad-based experience as a finance professional and his knowledge of our businesses and our investors gives him a solid platform for the job of chief financial officer,” said Brian Kobylinski, Jason president and chief executive officer. “We would like to thank Sarah for her contributions during her tenure as CFO. We wish Sarah well in all of her future endeavors.”

Lauber joined Jason as CFO in April 2015 after leaving a vice president role at Regal-Beloit Corp.

