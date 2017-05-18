Illinois developer expanding footprint in Mount Pleasant business park

Park Ridge, Illinois-based Land and Lakes Development Company is planning a 308,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Mount Pleasant.

This will be the second project the company is doing in its 60-acre business park development. Land and Lakes recently sold its 132,000-square-foot spec building there to Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group, which was the catalyst to launch this new project.

“The village is pleased that Land and Lakes chose Mount Pleasant for its investment and is experiencing the level of business interest at this location to invest in a second spec building,” said David DeGroot, Village of Mount Pleasant president.

Mount Pleasant has had other significant developments recently with Racine-based InSinkErator planning to move its headquarters to a new $24 million, 85,000-square-foot facility that will be built in the village and Goodwill Industries leasing a 248,000-square-foot facility at 1445 International Drive, from Zilber Property Group, for its manufacturing.