Illinois developer expanding footprint in Mount Pleasant business park

Land and Lakes Development planning 308,000 spec building

by

May 18, 2017, 11:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/illinois-developer-expanding-footprint-in-mount-pleasant-business-park/

Park Ridge, Illinois-based Land and Lakes Development Company is planning a 308,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Mount Pleasant.

Rendering of the planned Land and Lakes building

This will be the second project the company is doing in its 60-acre business park development. Land and Lakes recently sold its 132,000-square-foot spec building there to Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group, which was the catalyst to launch this new project.

“The village is pleased that Land and Lakes chose Mount Pleasant for its investment and is experiencing the level of business interest at this location to invest in a second spec building,” said David DeGroot, Village of Mount Pleasant president.

Mount Pleasant has had other significant developments recently with Racine-based InSinkErator planning to move its headquarters to a new $24 million, 85,000-square-foot facility that will be built in the village and Goodwill Industries leasing a 248,000-square-foot facility at 1445 International Drive, from Zilber Property Group, for its manufacturing.

Park Ridge, Illinois-based Land and Lakes Development Company is planning a 308,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Mount Pleasant.

Rendering of the planned Land and Lakes building

This will be the second project the company is doing in its 60-acre business park development. Land and Lakes recently sold its 132,000-square-foot spec building there to Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group, which was the catalyst to launch this new project.

“The village is pleased that Land and Lakes chose Mount Pleasant for its investment and is experiencing the level of business interest at this location to invest in a second spec building,” said David DeGroot, Village of Mount Pleasant president.

Mount Pleasant has had other significant developments recently with Racine-based InSinkErator planning to move its headquarters to a new $24 million, 85,000-square-foot facility that will be built in the village and Goodwill Industries leasing a 248,000-square-foot facility at 1445 International Drive, from Zilber Property Group, for its manufacturing.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm