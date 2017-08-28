After rapidly expanding its Waukesha manufacturing operations, Hydro-Thermal Corp., is now opening an office in downtown Waukesha.

The hydroheater manufacturer is leasing 1,400 square feet of space at 330 W. Broadway. About a dozen employees will move out of the company’s headquarters at 400 Pilot Court into the new space next month.

“The goal for this space is to foster growth, develop new opportunities, and compete in today’s manufacturing space through innovation,” said Christine Edgerton, company spokeswoman. “The urban setting, nestled in with many restaurants and professional offices, offers a striking change to the company’s current, more traditional headquarters located near the Waukesha County Airport.”

The company’s craft beer system product development team will be the first group to utilize the new space.

“It’s exciting to know I will be part of the first of many projects housed here, but most of the excitement comes from knowing our company is truly investing in and becoming more innovative” said James Ober, project manager.

This will be the fourth expansion for the company, which was founded in 1934.

Hydro-Thermal was originally located at 70th and State streets in Wauwatosa. In 1995, the company moved to Waukesha. Hydro-Thermal began expanding its headquarters in 2012, when it increased by 10,000 square feet, for a total of 36,000 square feet.

In 2015, Hydro-Thermal added a second, 16,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, at 407 Pilot Court, across the street from its headquarters facility. The following year, the 407 Pilot Court facility was expanded by 5,000 square feet to add 20 work spaces, two conference rooms, and three small “focus” rooms.

Hydro-Thermal designs and manufactures industrial and sanitary steam heating solutions. The company’s product is in facilities in more than 85 countries around the world.

In 2015, Hydro-Thermal’s projected revenue was $17 million.