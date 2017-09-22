Husco adding 80 jobs in Waukesha, investing $85 million worldwide

One-third of money going to headquarters, 120 jobs to be added in state

by

September 22, 2017, 5:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/husco-adding-80-jobs-in-waukesha-investing-85-million-worldwide/

Waukesha-based Husco International plans to invest $85 million in its facilities around the world and add 270 jobs by 2020 as part of an expansion and modernization plan.

A rendering of Husco’s planned addition and patio space.

Roughly $16 million of the total investment will be going to expanding and modernizing the company’s facilities. The remaining $69 million is dedicated to new, program-specific manufacturing equipment and tooling. Husco, which designs and produces hydraulic and electro-hydraulic components, said it has begun launching new product programs that will contribute $165 million in revenue annually by 2020.

Austin Ramirez, Husco International chief executive officer, said about two-thirds of the new business is for the automotive market while the remaining third is for the off-highway market.

“All of this growth for us is market share growth,” he said.

Austin Ramirez

Revenue for this year is expected to top $400 million, an increase of more than 10 percent over last year. The increase comes as automotive sales in the U.S. have been down by 2.7 percent year-to-date after back-to-back record years and the off-highway market has struggled.

In 2016, Husco announced it would be ending production for the off-highway business at its Waukesha facility. Work for the business was shifted to other facilities and 67 employees were laid off while others transferred or retired. At the same time the company increased its investment in its automotive parts business at its Waukesha facility. Ramirez said this week that the decision was partially about producing things where it makes the most sense for the company.

Husco also paid back a portion of the tax credits it had received from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for a 2013 capital expansion project. Unlike that project, the current expansion will be funded in entirely by the company.

One-third of the new investment will be focused on the company’s Waukesha headquarters with $11 million going towards modernizing its manufacturing facility and corporate offices and another $17 million invested in new advanced assembly and tooling equipment.

The new manufacturing work coming to the Waukesha facility will be focused on automotive and the company plans to add 80 jobs at the facility.

Husco submitted plans to the city of Waukesha earlier this year that called for a 20,800-square-foot addition to its headquarters and renovating large portions of the facility at 2239 Pewaukee Road.

The headquarters facility was built in 1954 and has been added onto a dozen times over the years. Ramirez said it was the first time Husco took a step back and tried to take a more comprehensive and integrated approach to updating the building.

The intent is for the project to modernize the facility and make it more appealing to today’s workforce. Ramirez said that includes bringing in more natural light, better integrating teams to allow for collaboration and creating shared spaces to work and socialize.

Husco is also planning investments at its facilities in Whitewater, adding about 40 jobs, making some investments in modernizing the facility and investing in equipment for new programs.

Facilities in Iowa, India, England and China will also see investments.

Ramirez said the project is the culmination of two or three years of work in winning new business and considering how best to position its manufacturing footprint. The investments will support the company’s current growth while also laying the groundwork for future expansions.

He added the businesses success is “intimately tied” to his family’s ability to make investments in the community. Those investments have included the recently opened St. Augustine Prep on Milwaukee’s South Side.

Waukesha-based Husco International plans to invest $85 million in its facilities around the world and add 270 jobs by 2020 as part of an expansion and modernization plan.

A rendering of Husco’s planned addition and patio space.

Roughly $16 million of the total investment will be going to expanding and modernizing the company’s facilities. The remaining $69 million is dedicated to new, program-specific manufacturing equipment and tooling. Husco, which designs and produces hydraulic and electro-hydraulic components, said it has begun launching new product programs that will contribute $165 million in revenue annually by 2020.

Austin Ramirez, Husco International chief executive officer, said about two-thirds of the new business is for the automotive market while the remaining third is for the off-highway market.

“All of this growth for us is market share growth,” he said.

Austin Ramirez

Revenue for this year is expected to top $400 million, an increase of more than 10 percent over last year. The increase comes as automotive sales in the U.S. have been down by 2.7 percent year-to-date after back-to-back record years and the off-highway market has struggled.

In 2016, Husco announced it would be ending production for the off-highway business at its Waukesha facility. Work for the business was shifted to other facilities and 67 employees were laid off while others transferred or retired. At the same time the company increased its investment in its automotive parts business at its Waukesha facility. Ramirez said this week that the decision was partially about producing things where it makes the most sense for the company.

Husco also paid back a portion of the tax credits it had received from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for a 2013 capital expansion project. Unlike that project, the current expansion will be funded in entirely by the company.

One-third of the new investment will be focused on the company’s Waukesha headquarters with $11 million going towards modernizing its manufacturing facility and corporate offices and another $17 million invested in new advanced assembly and tooling equipment.

The new manufacturing work coming to the Waukesha facility will be focused on automotive and the company plans to add 80 jobs at the facility.

Husco submitted plans to the city of Waukesha earlier this year that called for a 20,800-square-foot addition to its headquarters and renovating large portions of the facility at 2239 Pewaukee Road.

The headquarters facility was built in 1954 and has been added onto a dozen times over the years. Ramirez said it was the first time Husco took a step back and tried to take a more comprehensive and integrated approach to updating the building.

The intent is for the project to modernize the facility and make it more appealing to today’s workforce. Ramirez said that includes bringing in more natural light, better integrating teams to allow for collaboration and creating shared spaces to work and socialize.

Husco is also planning investments at its facilities in Whitewater, adding about 40 jobs, making some investments in modernizing the facility and investing in equipment for new programs.

Facilities in Iowa, India, England and China will also see investments.

Ramirez said the project is the culmination of two or three years of work in winning new business and considering how best to position its manufacturing footprint. The investments will support the company’s current growth while also laying the groundwork for future expansions.

He added the businesses success is “intimately tied” to his family’s ability to make investments in the community. Those investments have included the recently opened St. Augustine Prep on Milwaukee’s South Side.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

CreativeMornings/Milwaukee - "Compassion"
UWM SARUP Mobile Design Box

09/22/20178:30 am-10:00 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am