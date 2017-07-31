House of Harley-Davidson will open a third location, near Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood in the former Stella & Chewy’s headquarters.

The 48,000-square-foot store at 2842 S. 5th Court, located in the city’s Polonia neighborhood, just outside of Bay View, will be used for motorcycle sales and service, retail and bike storage.

“This is exciting for us as a company and for the city of Milwaukee because we are bringing the sport of motorcycling together with a destination location to serve all cycle enthusiasts in downtown, Walker’s Point, Bay View, the East Side and more,” said Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson.

House of Harley also has dealerships in Racine and in Greenfield, which is its main dealership.

The new location is slated to be ready for the 2018 riding season when Harley-Davidson Motor Company will be celebrating its 115th anniversary.

“We’re excited that House of Harley-Davidson will add another great location here in Milwaukee, the birthplace of our great brand,” said Mike Kennedy, vice president and managing director, U.S. at Harley-Davidson. “This aligns with our strategy to focus on urban markets in the U.S., which are strategically important to us as we look to grow riders over the next decade.”