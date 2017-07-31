House of Harley to open dealership near Bay View

Will be located in former Stella & Chewy's headquarters

by

July 31, 2017, 10:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/house-of-harley-to-open-dealership-near-bay-view/

House of Harley-Davidson will open a third location, near Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood in the former Stella & Chewy’s headquarters.

The 48,000-square-foot store at 2842 S. 5th Court, located in the city’s Polonia neighborhood, just outside of Bay View, will be used for motorcycle sales and service, retail and bike storage.

“This is exciting for us as a company and for the city of Milwaukee because we are bringing the sport of motorcycling together with a destination location to serve all cycle enthusiasts in downtown, Walker’s Point, Bay View, the East Side and more,” said Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson.

House of Harley also has dealerships in Racine and in Greenfield, which is its main dealership.

The new location is slated to be ready for the 2018 riding season when Harley-Davidson Motor Company  will be celebrating its 115th anniversary.

“We’re excited that House of Harley-Davidson will add another great location here in Milwaukee, the birthplace of our great brand,” said Mike Kennedy, vice president and managing director, U.S. at Harley-Davidson. “This aligns with our strategy to focus on urban markets in the U.S., which are strategically important to us as we look to grow riders over the next decade.”

House of Harley-Davidson will open a third location, near Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood in the former Stella & Chewy’s headquarters.

The 48,000-square-foot store at 2842 S. 5th Court, located in the city’s Polonia neighborhood, just outside of Bay View, will be used for motorcycle sales and service, retail and bike storage.

“This is exciting for us as a company and for the city of Milwaukee because we are bringing the sport of motorcycling together with a destination location to serve all cycle enthusiasts in downtown, Walker’s Point, Bay View, the East Side and more,” said Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson.

House of Harley also has dealerships in Racine and in Greenfield, which is its main dealership.

The new location is slated to be ready for the 2018 riding season when Harley-Davidson Motor Company  will be celebrating its 115th anniversary.

“We’re excited that House of Harley-Davidson will add another great location here in Milwaukee, the birthplace of our great brand,” said Mike Kennedy, vice president and managing director, U.S. at Harley-Davidson. “This aligns with our strategy to focus on urban markets in the U.S., which are strategically important to us as we look to grow riders over the next decade.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm