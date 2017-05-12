Hartland metal fabricator expanding

Sjoberg Tool & Manufacturing Corp. purchases second building

May 12, 2017, 12:33 PM

A Hartland-based sheet metal fabricator is expanding.

Sjoberg Tool & Manufacturing Corp., located at 535 S. Industrial Drive,  purchased a warehouse on a 2-acre property at 620 Cardinal Lane in Hartland from Delafield-based PSI Holdings LLC for $1.1 million.

Plastic Services Inc. was the former tenant in the building. The company has relocated to 206 Enterprise Road in Delafield, said Jim Sjoberg, vice president of Sjoberg Tools.

Sjoberg said his company has been expanding and needed the additional warehouse space. They had been leasing space, but owning their own warehouse will allow them to continue to grow, Sjoberg said.

“Business has been very good lately,” Sjoberg said. “We would like to add another five to seven people, but like everyone else, can’t find people.”

