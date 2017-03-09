Harley unveils new Street Rod model

Touting it as a middle-weight motorcycle “built to blitz the city streets,” Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its new Street Rod model Thursday.

“The Street Rod will put the thrill in any urban commute,” said Mathew Weber, Harley-Davidson chief engineer for the Street Rod. “We’ve paired the potent new High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a revised chassis and up-rated suspension components to make the Street Rod quick, light-handling and easy to ride.”

The model is added to the company’s Street family of models, which also includes the Street 500 and Street 750. The Street Rod comes with a slightly higher price tag, starting at $8,699, compared to the Street 750 at $7,549.

“The Street Rod is the most nimble motorcycle in the current Harley-Davidson line-up,” said Weber. “Tires, wheels, suspension and frame geometry are engineered to work together and deliver handling that’s light and precise at all speeds.”

The Street Rod’s engine comes with 18 percent more horsepower and 8 percent more torque than the standard Revolution X 750 on the Street 750. It is also slightly shorter, sits higher and is a little heavier than the Street 750.

“We’ve improved air flow and then tuned this new engine to maximize mid-range torque,” said Weber. “It really delivers a punch between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm, power you can always feel and use in real-world riding situations. Liquid cooling helps maintain that performance and rider comfort in stop-and-go urban traffic.”

The company also said the model comes with “a liberal dose of Harley-Dark Custom styling.”

“We made this new bike look tough and aggressive,” said Harley-Davidson lead designer Chetan Shedjale. “This aligns with the environment our riders will experience this motorcycle in.”

The Street Rod will be offered in three color options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim, and Olive Gold.