Harley unveils new Street Rod model

Adds to 2017 motorcycle lineup

by

March 09, 2017, 12:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/harley-unveils-new-street-rod-model/

Touting it as a middle-weight motorcycle “built to blitz the city streets,” Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its new Street Rod model Thursday.

harley-street-rod-030917-Contributed-2

“The Street Rod will put the thrill in any urban commute,” said Mathew Weber, Harley-Davidson chief engineer for the Street Rod. “We’ve paired the potent new High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a revised chassis and up-rated suspension components to make the Street Rod quick, light-handling and easy to ride.”

The model is added to the company’s Street family of models, which also includes the Street 500 and Street 750. The Street Rod comes with a slightly higher price tag, starting at $8,699, compared to the Street 750 at $7,549.

“The Street Rod is the most nimble motorcycle in the current Harley-Davidson line-up,” said Weber. “Tires, wheels, suspension and frame geometry are engineered to work together and deliver handling that’s light and precise at all speeds.”

The Street Rod’s engine comes with 18 percent more horsepower and 8 percent more torque than the standard Revolution X 750 on the Street 750. It is also slightly shorter, sits higher and is a little heavier than the Street 750.

Harley-Adrenalin_Road-030917-Contributed“We’ve improved air flow and then tuned this new engine to maximize mid-range torque,” said Weber. “It really delivers a punch between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm, power you can always feel and use in real-world riding situations. Liquid cooling helps maintain that performance and rider comfort in stop-and-go urban traffic.”

The company also said the model comes with “a liberal dose of Harley-Dark Custom styling.”

“We made this new bike look tough and aggressive,” said Harley-Davidson lead designer Chetan Shedjale. “This aligns with the environment our riders will experience this motorcycle in.”

The Street Rod will be offered in three color options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim, and Olive Gold.

Touting it as a middle-weight motorcycle “built to blitz the city streets,” Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its new Street Rod model Thursday.

harley-street-rod-030917-Contributed-2

“The Street Rod will put the thrill in any urban commute,” said Mathew Weber, Harley-Davidson chief engineer for the Street Rod. “We’ve paired the potent new High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a revised chassis and up-rated suspension components to make the Street Rod quick, light-handling and easy to ride.”

The model is added to the company’s Street family of models, which also includes the Street 500 and Street 750. The Street Rod comes with a slightly higher price tag, starting at $8,699, compared to the Street 750 at $7,549.

“The Street Rod is the most nimble motorcycle in the current Harley-Davidson line-up,” said Weber. “Tires, wheels, suspension and frame geometry are engineered to work together and deliver handling that’s light and precise at all speeds.”

The Street Rod’s engine comes with 18 percent more horsepower and 8 percent more torque than the standard Revolution X 750 on the Street 750. It is also slightly shorter, sits higher and is a little heavier than the Street 750.

Harley-Adrenalin_Road-030917-Contributed“We’ve improved air flow and then tuned this new engine to maximize mid-range torque,” said Weber. “It really delivers a punch between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm, power you can always feel and use in real-world riding situations. Liquid cooling helps maintain that performance and rider comfort in stop-and-go urban traffic.”

The company also said the model comes with “a liberal dose of Harley-Dark Custom styling.”

“We made this new bike look tough and aggressive,” said Harley-Davidson lead designer Chetan Shedjale. “This aligns with the environment our riders will experience this motorcycle in.”

The Street Rod will be offered in three color options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim, and Olive Gold.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm