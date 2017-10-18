Harley promotes Kumbier to COO

October 18, 2017, 1:17 PM

Harley executive Michelle Kumbier has been promoted to chief operating officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Co., the Milwaukee-based company announced Tuesday.

Kumbier will have oversight and responsibility for Harley’s results in the United States and international markets. She will also continue her current responsibilities as senior vice president for product and operations.

Kumbier joined the company in 1997 in operations purchasing. She was named vice president of materials management in 2007 and added responsibility for corporate quality in 2009. She was named vice president of product development in 2010 and senior vice president of motorcycle operations in 2012. She was promoted to her most recent position in 2015.

Kumbier holds a bachelors in marketing from Lakeland College and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. She spent 11 years at Kohler Co. before joining Harley.

