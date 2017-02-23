Harley adds board members with Starbucks, Gates Foundation ties

Board expands to 13 members

by

February 23, 2017, 10:19 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/harley-names-new-board-members-with-starbucks-gates-foundation-ties/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. named a former Starbucks Corp. chief operating officer and the president of the U.S. program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to its board Thursday.

Harley-Davidson headquarters

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The additions of Troy Alstead and Allan Golston gives Harley’s board 13 members. The appointments will initially run through the company’s annual meeting in April.

Alstead retired from Starbucks in early 2016 after having served as chief operating officer and a number of other positions at the company over 24 years there. He is most recently the founder of Harbor O5 and the Ocean5 Foundation. He’s also on the board of Levi Strauss & Co. and TopGolf.

Golston has been with the Gates Foundation since 2000 and previously served as the foundation’s chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. He is also on the board of Stryker Corp.

“We are delighted to have two new talented professionals join our board,” said Michael Cave, non-executive chairman of the board of Harley-Davidson. “Troy and Alan bring valuable skills and have important perspectives as leaders in their fields that will be assets to the company.”

