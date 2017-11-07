Harley-Davidson unveils ninth new Softail model of the year

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced the new Sport Glide motorcycle on Tuesday at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The model is the ninth new model on Harley’s Softail platform this year.

The company described the Sport Glide as “a versatile quick-change artist,” highlighting its detachable fairing and saddlebags that allow it to transition from a touring model to a cruising model in short order.

“The Sport Glide offers the thrilling dynamic capability of the new Softail platform with features that make it suited for both commuting and light touring,” said Dave Latz, Harley-Davidson senior product planning manager. “Its factory-custom design speaks to modern performance and contemporary style.”

Harley combined its Softail and Dyna platforms at the start of model year 2018 and launched eight new models to start the year. The company is working towards the release of 100 new “high-impact” models over 10 years. The goal is to meet a different customer segment with each new model to help drive increased demand for Harley’s motorcycles.

The Sport Glide starts at $18,599 and comes with the Milwaukee Eight 107 engine. The price is at the upper end among Harley’s Softail models, but is on the low end of the company’s touring models.