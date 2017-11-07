Harley-Davidson unveils ninth new Softail model of the year

Sport Glide blends cruising and touring features

by

November 07, 2017, 11:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/harley-davidson-unveils-ninth-new-softail-model-of-the-year/

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide with fairing and saddlebags. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced the new Sport Glide motorcycle on Tuesday at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The model is the ninth new model on Harley’s Softail platform this year.

The company described the Sport Glide as “a versatile quick-change artist,” highlighting its detachable fairing and saddlebags that allow it to transition from a touring model to a cruising model in short order.

“The Sport Glide offers the thrilling dynamic capability of the new Softail platform with features that make it suited for both commuting and light touring,” said Dave Latz, Harley-Davidson senior product planning manager. “Its factory-custom design speaks to modern performance and contemporary style.”

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide without fairing and saddlebags. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

Harley combined its Softail and Dyna platforms at the start of model year 2018 and launched eight new models to start the year. The company is working towards the release of 100 new “high-impact” models over 10 years. The goal is to meet a different customer segment with each new model to help drive increased demand for Harley’s motorcycles.

The Sport Glide starts at $18,599 and comes with the Milwaukee Eight 107 engine. The price is at the upper end among Harley’s Softail models, but is on the low end of the company’s touring models.

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide with fairing and saddlebags. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced the new Sport Glide motorcycle on Tuesday at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The model is the ninth new model on Harley’s Softail platform this year.

The company described the Sport Glide as “a versatile quick-change artist,” highlighting its detachable fairing and saddlebags that allow it to transition from a touring model to a cruising model in short order.

“The Sport Glide offers the thrilling dynamic capability of the new Softail platform with features that make it suited for both commuting and light touring,” said Dave Latz, Harley-Davidson senior product planning manager. “Its factory-custom design speaks to modern performance and contemporary style.”

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide without fairing and saddlebags. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

Harley combined its Softail and Dyna platforms at the start of model year 2018 and launched eight new models to start the year. The company is working towards the release of 100 new “high-impact” models over 10 years. The goal is to meet a different customer segment with each new model to help drive increased demand for Harley’s motorcycles.

The Sport Glide starts at $18,599 and comes with the Milwaukee Eight 107 engine. The price is at the upper end among Harley’s Softail models, but is on the low end of the company’s touring models.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WI Servant Leader City Tour-Building the Engaged Enterprise
Wisconsin Lutheran College

11/07/201710:00 am-12:00 pm

"Building the Engaged Enterprise" Interactive workshop
WLC

11/07/20171:30 pm-5:00 pm

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am