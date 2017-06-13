Hansen Storage Co. to move HQ to Menomonee Falls

Company has option to purchase 19 acres, plans to build large warehouse

by

June 13, 2017

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/hansen-storage-co-to-move-hq-to-menomonee-falls/

Hansen Storage Company has 19 acres of land under contract in Menomonee Falls and is planning to build a large industrial warehouse on the site where it will eventually move its corporate headquarters.

The 113-year-old storage company is currently based in a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in Wauwatosa at 2880 N. 112th St., off West Burleigh Street. Peter Hansen, president of Hansen Storage, said the company leases a portion of that building and its tenants need more room.

Hansen is hoping close on the land in Menomonee Falls, located at the southwest corner of Old Orchard Road and Main Street, and begin construction on a 125,672-square-foot building in July.

Brookfiled-based Briohn Building Corporation will construct the new facility. Hansen said it is too soon to know the cost of the project.

Hansen will keep its Wauwatosa facility and continue leasing the building.

“We own roughly 1 million square feet in (the) Milwaukee (area) and we have been around since 1904,” Hansen said. “The goal is to keep growing.”

The new facility will be built adjacent to where Milwaukee manufacturer E.R. Wagner is building its new operations. E.R. Wagner is relocating to Menomonee Falls with a 135,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and a 22,945-square-foot office building.

Hansen received approval from the Menomonee Falls plan commission last week for the new warehouse building. The company goes before the architectural control board later this month.

Hansen has been active this month. Milwaukee developer Robert Joseph purchased two properties in the Third Ward from Hansen at 518-520 and 538 E. Erie St. for possible residential development.

An affiliate of Raised Grain Brewing Co. purchased Hansen’s facility at 1725 Dolphin Drive in Waukesha, for $2.74 million. The company plans to open a production brewery at the site.

Peter Hansen said the company does not plan to sell any other properties.

