Grover Corp. to consolidate Milwaukee, Texas jobs in Glendale

Milwaukee-based Grover Corp. plans to consolidate its operations in the former Pentair facility in Glendale, which would be become its new headquarters, according to city documents.

The piston and seal ring manufacturer would move 60 jobs from the south side of Milwaukee to the facility at 5730 N. Glen Park Road. The company would also bring 15 jobs to Wisconsin from its facility near Fort Worth, Texas.

Plans call for the addition of another 40 new full-time positions over the next three years to be split between the factory and office and professional roles.

Grover is targeting a 50 percent increase in sales over the next three years, but its current facility at 2759 S. 28th St. does not have room to expand.

Instead, the company plans to purchase the roughly 85,000-square-foot Glendale facility and move all of its operations there. The company told the city of Glendale that consolidating under one roof would reduce redundancies and overhead while allowing for greater customer service and support.

Grover is aiming to close on the purchase of the facility, which is assessed at nearly $3.6 million, by Sept. 30 and transition its operations over a six month period. The company isn’t planning any major construction, but would modify elements of the interior.

Stuart Banghart, Grover president, did not immediately return a call and email seeking additional comment.

Earlier this year, Pentair Water Filtration said it planned to consolidate its Wisconsin office space at Bishop’s Woods office park in Brookfield, moving about 150 employees from Glendale and the company’s manufacturing plant in Brookfield.