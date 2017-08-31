Grover Corp. to consolidate Milwaukee, Texas jobs in Glendale

Plans to add 40 jobs over three years

by

August 31, 2017, 5:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/grover-corp-to-consolidate-milwaukee-texas-jobs-in-glendale/

Milwaukee-based Grover Corp. plans to consolidate its operations in the former Pentair facility in Glendale, which would be become its new headquarters, according to city documents.

The piston and seal ring manufacturer would move 60 jobs from the south side of Milwaukee to the facility at 5730 N. Glen Park Road. The company would also bring 15 jobs to Wisconsin from its facility near Fort Worth, Texas.

Plans call for the addition of another 40 new full-time positions over the next three years to be split between the factory and office and professional roles.

Grover is targeting a 50 percent increase in sales over the next three years, but its current facility at 2759 S. 28th St. does not have room to expand.

Instead, the company plans to purchase the roughly 85,000-square-foot Glendale facility and move all of its operations there. The company told the city of Glendale that consolidating under one roof would reduce redundancies and overhead while allowing for greater customer service and support.

Grover is aiming to close on the purchase of the facility, which is assessed at nearly $3.6 million, by Sept. 30 and transition its operations over a six month period. The company isn’t planning any major construction, but would modify elements of the interior.

Stuart Banghart, Grover president, did not immediately return a call and email seeking additional comment.

Earlier this year, Pentair Water Filtration said it planned to consolidate its Wisconsin office space at Bishop’s Woods office park in Brookfield, moving about 150 employees from Glendale and the company’s manufacturing plant in Brookfield.

Milwaukee-based Grover Corp. plans to consolidate its operations in the former Pentair facility in Glendale, which would be become its new headquarters, according to city documents.

The piston and seal ring manufacturer would move 60 jobs from the south side of Milwaukee to the facility at 5730 N. Glen Park Road. The company would also bring 15 jobs to Wisconsin from its facility near Fort Worth, Texas.

Plans call for the addition of another 40 new full-time positions over the next three years to be split between the factory and office and professional roles.

Grover is targeting a 50 percent increase in sales over the next three years, but its current facility at 2759 S. 28th St. does not have room to expand.

Instead, the company plans to purchase the roughly 85,000-square-foot Glendale facility and move all of its operations there. The company told the city of Glendale that consolidating under one roof would reduce redundancies and overhead while allowing for greater customer service and support.

Grover is aiming to close on the purchase of the facility, which is assessed at nearly $3.6 million, by Sept. 30 and transition its operations over a six month period. The company isn’t planning any major construction, but would modify elements of the interior.

Stuart Banghart, Grover president, did not immediately return a call and email seeking additional comment.

Earlier this year, Pentair Water Filtration said it planned to consolidate its Wisconsin office space at Bishop’s Woods office park in Brookfield, moving about 150 employees from Glendale and the company’s manufacturing plant in Brookfield.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm