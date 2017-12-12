Grover Corp. buys building for Glendale move

Company consolidating Milwaukee, Texas operations

December 12, 2017, 12:24 PM

The former Pentair facility in Glendale has been sold to an affiliate of Grover Corp., which plans to consolidate its Milwaukee and Texas operations in the 85,000-square-foot facility.

The nearly 6-acre property at 5730 N. Glen Park Road, assessed at $3.56 million in 2016, sold to 5730 Investments LLC for $2.3 million, according to state records.

Pentair Water Filtration announced plans earlier this year to consolidate operations, moving about 150 employees out of Glendale.

Plans for the piston and seal ring manufacturer to move from the south side of Milwaukee to Glendale first emerged in August when Grover submitted plans to the city. The company told Glendale officials it is targeting a 50 percent sales increase over the next three years but does not have room to expand at its 2759 S. 28th St facility.

Grover’s plans are also getting a boost from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which announced it is offering the company $750,000 in tax credits over the next five years.

To earn all of the credits the company will have to add 109 jobs over the five-year period. The plans submitted to Glendale call for moving 70 Milwaukee employees initially along with 14 jobs from Texas.

 

