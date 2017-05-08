Greco and Sons planning new warehouse in OakView Business Park

Bartlett, Ill.-based Italian food distribution company Greco and Sons is planning a new office and warehouse building in the OakView Business Park in Oak Creek.

Approximately 106 employees will be working at the location over two shifts. The newly constructed warehouse and office will be built on a vacant 8.4 acre site in the business park, according to plans submitted to the city.

Greco and Sons is a food distributor of both imported and domestic products. They receive imported and domestic food service products and disposables and also ship a variety of dry, cooler and freezer products to hotels, restaurants and resorts.

Greco and Sons moved its Wisconsin operation from 111 W. Maple St., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, to a 49,500-square-foot building at 1100 Marlin Ct., Waukesha in 2012. At the time, the company had about 60 people working in Milwaukee, but planned to double the number of staff.

Calls to the Waukesha office were referred to Illinois. Greco and Sons President Eddie Greco could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission will review the proposal on Thursday.

Pet food manufacturer, Stella & Chewy’s, was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park, a 220-acre business park developed by Wispark LLC southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue. Stella & Chewy’s occupies a 164,000-square-foot building.

Last fall, Dickman Co. developed a 133,000-square-foot spec industrial building on 8.6 acres in the park with space for up to four tenants.

In December, Pewaukee-based Marriott Construction announced plans to construct a 120,000-square-foot speculative building in the park.