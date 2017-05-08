Greco and Sons planning new warehouse in OakView Business Park

Would bring more than 100 jobs to Oak Creek

by

May 08, 2017, 1:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/greco-and-sons-planning-new-warehouse-in-oakview-business-park/

Bartlett, Ill.-based Italian food distribution company Greco and Sons is planning a new office and warehouse building in the OakView Business Park in Oak Creek.

Rendering by Partners in Design Architects

Rendering by Partners in Design Architects

Approximately 106 employees will be working at the location over two shifts. The newly constructed warehouse and office will be built on a vacant 8.4 acre site in the business park, according to plans submitted to the city.

Greco and Sons is a food distributor of both imported and domestic products. They receive imported and domestic food service products and disposables and also ship a variety of dry, cooler and freezer products to hotels, restaurants and resorts.

Greco and Sons moved its Wisconsin operation from 111 W. Maple St., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, to a 49,500-square-foot building at 1100 Marlin Ct., Waukesha in 2012. At the time, the company had about 60 people working in Milwaukee, but planned to double the number of staff.

Calls to the Waukesha office were referred to Illinois. Greco and Sons President Eddie Greco could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission will review the proposal on Thursday.

Pet food manufacturer, Stella & Chewy’s, was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park, a 220-acre business park developed by Wispark LLC southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue. Stella & Chewy’s occupies a 164,000-square-foot building.

Last fall, Dickman Co. developed a 133,000-square-foot spec industrial building on 8.6 acres in the park with space for up to four tenants.

In December, Pewaukee-based Marriott Construction announced plans to construct a 120,000-square-foot speculative building in the park.

Bartlett, Ill.-based Italian food distribution company Greco and Sons is planning a new office and warehouse building in the OakView Business Park in Oak Creek.

Rendering by Partners in Design Architects

Rendering by Partners in Design Architects

Approximately 106 employees will be working at the location over two shifts. The newly constructed warehouse and office will be built on a vacant 8.4 acre site in the business park, according to plans submitted to the city.

Greco and Sons is a food distributor of both imported and domestic products. They receive imported and domestic food service products and disposables and also ship a variety of dry, cooler and freezer products to hotels, restaurants and resorts.

Greco and Sons moved its Wisconsin operation from 111 W. Maple St., in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, to a 49,500-square-foot building at 1100 Marlin Ct., Waukesha in 2012. At the time, the company had about 60 people working in Milwaukee, but planned to double the number of staff.

Calls to the Waukesha office were referred to Illinois. Greco and Sons President Eddie Greco could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission will review the proposal on Thursday.

Pet food manufacturer, Stella & Chewy’s, was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park, a 220-acre business park developed by Wispark LLC southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue. Stella & Chewy’s occupies a 164,000-square-foot building.

Last fall, Dickman Co. developed a 133,000-square-foot spec industrial building on 8.6 acres in the park with space for up to four tenants.

In December, Pewaukee-based Marriott Construction announced plans to construct a 120,000-square-foot speculative building in the park.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am