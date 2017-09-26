Great Lakes Skipper will bring 42 employees to Pleasant Prairie

Will use warehouse as marine distribution center

by

September 26, 2017, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/great-lakes-skipper-will-bring-42-employees-to-pleasant-prairie/

Racine-based Great Lakes Skipper LLC is planning to occupy 125,000 square feet of a multi-tenant industrial building in Pleasant Prairie, which it will use as a marine distribution center.

The building at building at 9201 Wilmot Road is currently partially occupied by S.C. Johnson and Fair Oaks Farms.

Great Lakes Skipper plans to have 42 full-time employees at the site, according to information provided to the village.

On Monday, the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved operational plans for Great Lakes Skipper and a proposal to subdivide the parcel into two for the existing development and a future development by O.C. Holdings LLC, which is planning to purchase 9201 Wilmot Road.

Great Lakes Skipper is currently located at 2100 South Street in Racine. It is unclear if the company is planning to expand in Pleasant Prairie or move out of Racine. Employees at the company either declined to comment or were unavailable.

A LoopNet listing dated Sept. 25 shows the company’s Racine warehouse is for lease.

