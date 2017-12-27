Granville manufacturing building sold for $1.9 million

A St. Petersburg, Florida supplier and manufacturer has purchased the Pho-Tronics building in Milwaukee’s Granville neighborhood for $1.9 million.

H&T Global Circuit Factory, LLC purchased the 60,000-square-foot building at 8701 W. Bradley Road from The Bolen Group, LLC, according to state records. The property, which was built in 1980, is assessed by the city for $1.99 million.

The Bolen Group LLC is registered to Paul Godbout, the vice president of sales and business development at Pho-Tronics.

In April, HT Global Circuits acquired Pho-Tronics, a 50-year-old manufacturer of printed circuit boards for the aerospace and defense industry.

H&T Global is a leading supplier of prototype quick-turn PCB’s and medium to high volume for commercial and military applications across all end markets.

Company representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.