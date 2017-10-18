Glenn Rieder building on Capitol Drive sold

Company relocating to West Allis

by

October 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

With work underway on Glenn Rieder’s new corporate headquarters in West Allis, the company’s current facility in Milwaukee has been sold for $1.4 million, according to state records.

Glenn Rieder’s Capitol Drive building.

Glenn Rieder Inc., a custom architectural millwork manufacturer and commercial interior contractor, announced plans late last year to move from its 92,000-square-foot facility at 3420 W. Capitol Drive to a new 120,000-square-foot headquarters on a larger site 1960 S. 67th Place in West Allis. The company broke ground on the project this spring. Michael Floyd, Glenn Rieder chief executive officer, said the company plans to be moved into the new facility by mid-February.

The current headquarters was sold to 3420 West Capitol Drive LLC, an entity registered to Scott Diparvine of Lake Geneva. Attempts to contact Diparvine were unsuccessful.

The Capitol Drive facility has an assessed value of $1.5 million, according to city records.

An Oct. 5, 2017 aerial view of the future West Allis home of Glenn Rieder.

Comments

