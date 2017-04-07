Germantown manufacturer to double facility size

A metal stamping and metal fabricator is planning to double the size of its Germantown facility at N110 W13455 N. Patton Ct.

Wisconsin Stamping and Manufacturing has submitted plans to the village for a 54,605-square-foot expansion to its existing 55,608-square-foot corporate headquarters facility in the Germantown Business Park.

Wisconsin Stamping and Manufacturing opened its facility in Germantown in 2011. The company manufactures metal tubular, ring, bushing, sleeve, stamped, formed and machined parts and components used in a wide variety of industries.

The proposed expansion includes a 4,739-square-foot office space and 49,866-square-foot warehouse space, according to plans submitted to the village.

The Germantown plan commission will review the proposal April 10.