General Capital plans to redevelop Brown Deer Road Target building

Has been vacant since store closed in January 2016

by

March 30, 2017, 11:36 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/general-capital-plans-to-redevelop-brown-deer-road-target-building/

Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group is hoping to rezone the former Target store building on West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee and market it to potential industrial tenants.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

The change is happening as the retail market continues to struggle and the industrial market prospers, with vacancy rates in the low single digits.

David Jubelirer, partner and head of acquisitions for General Capital Group, said the company does not currently have a tenant lined up for the 118,461-square-foot building, which is still owned by Minneapolis-based Target Corp.

The property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $2.5 million.

“We like the continuing strength of the northwest side for industrial and manufacturing uses and our goal is to bring more businesses and jobs to the area,” Jubelirer said.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee will review General Capital’s request to rezone the property from regional business to light industrial next month.

Target closed its Northridge store at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road in early 2016. The building has been vacant since.

The retail corridor along Brown Deer Road has been in distress since Northridge Mall closed in 2003. Since then, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Stein’s Gardens and Gifts, Circuit City, Stein Mart and Target have closed their stores between North 60th and 91st Streets.

In February, General Capital Group purchased the former Sam’s Club building at 7701 W. Calumet Road to convert it to industrial space and lease it to Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc., a local paper towel and wet wipe distributor that was looking for additional space.

The 138,480-square-foot Sam’s Club building has been vacant since August.

Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group is hoping to rezone the former Target store building on West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee and market it to potential industrial tenants.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

The change is happening as the retail market continues to struggle and the industrial market prospers, with vacancy rates in the low single digits.

David Jubelirer, partner and head of acquisitions for General Capital Group, said the company does not currently have a tenant lined up for the 118,461-square-foot building, which is still owned by Minneapolis-based Target Corp.

The property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $2.5 million.

“We like the continuing strength of the northwest side for industrial and manufacturing uses and our goal is to bring more businesses and jobs to the area,” Jubelirer said.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee will review General Capital’s request to rezone the property from regional business to light industrial next month.

Target closed its Northridge store at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road in early 2016. The building has been vacant since.

The retail corridor along Brown Deer Road has been in distress since Northridge Mall closed in 2003. Since then, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Stein’s Gardens and Gifts, Circuit City, Stein Mart and Target have closed their stores between North 60th and 91st Streets.

In February, General Capital Group purchased the former Sam’s Club building at 7701 W. Calumet Road to convert it to industrial space and lease it to Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc., a local paper towel and wet wipe distributor that was looking for additional space.

The 138,480-square-foot Sam’s Club building has been vacant since August.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

2017 Digital Summit
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

03/30/20178:00 am-4:00 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm