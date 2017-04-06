Gateway Plastics expanding County Line Road facility

Mequon-based plastic injection molding firm Gateway Plastics Inc. is looking to add 70,000 square feet to its facility along County Line road, according to plans submitted to the city.

The company would add two 35,000-square-foot additions to its current 266,400-square-foot building. One of the additions would serve as a warehouse while the other would add production space.

The additions would add a minimal number of employees and the facility would continue to operate 24/7, 364 days a year.

Jac Zader, Mequon assistant director of community development, noted in a staff report the area’s alderman has received some complaints about truck traffic. Zader’s report notes the company has installed a number traffic calming measures in recent years, including a railroad spur to reduce truck traffic.

The additions could actually reduce some truck traffic in the area. Gateway is currently leasing 35,000 square feet of warehouse space to keep up with production. Moving materials to the off-site warehouse has artificially increased traffic in the area and eliminating double-handling should decrease truck traffic, Eric Neumann, MSI General Corp. vice president, said in a letter to the city. MSI General is the contractor for the expansion project.

Neumann also noted the company is replacing larger equipment with smaller presses through its facility. The smaller presses have lower repair and upkeep costs.