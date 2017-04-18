Future Goodwill facility sold for almost $8.6 million

The future home of Goodwill Industries‘ manufacturing operations in Mount Pleasant has been sold to an affiliate of Zilber Property Group for almost $8.6 million.

An affiliate of Illinois-based Land and Lakes Real Estate Development sold the property.

The facility at 1445 International Drive currently has 132,000 square feet of space, but Zilber plans to break ground on a 116,000-square-foot expansion this spring.

Goodwill announced plans in February to move its manufacturing operations from Sturtevant to Mount Pleasant, shifting about 300 jobs in the process. The nonprofit also said it would add as many as 150 seasonal and full-time jobs over the next few years. The operations include light assembly, packaging, supply chain and inventory management operations.

Plans call for operations to move in late 2017 or early 2018. Once the manufacturing operations leave, the Sturtevant location will house Goodwill’s retail branch, which includes retail support personnel, as well as e-commerce and secondary markets teams.