New North supply chain tool goes statewide with Foxconn

An online supply chain tool developed by northeastern Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization is expanding statewide and will include a page dedicated to working with Foxconn Technology Group.

Green Bay-based New North Inc. developed the Supply Chain Marketplace in 2015 to help companies highlight their capabilities, make it easier to locate potential suppliers and help connect business-to-business transactions.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave New North a $99,000 grant earlier this year to expand the platform statewide to the other eight regional economic development organizations. The grant was issued before the state signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn, but with the technology giant planning a $10 billion LCD plant, a directory dedicated to Foxconn was added.

“We see the Supply Chain Marketplace as a destination where companies can go to take concrete steps to get in line for Foxconn,” said Jerry Murphy, executive director of New North. “We believe that the Supply Chain Marketplace will serve as a primary ‘Wisconsin’ resource tool for Foxconn to use, now and in the future.”

The free tool allows companies to create a profile detailing their capabilities, certifications and contacts. The information is then displayed in selected industry directories and business categories.

Gov. Scott Walker touted the platform during an event in Eau Claire as a “one-stop shop” for Wisconsin companies “to make sure they are on Foxconn’s radar.”

“Ever since Foxconn announced it was investing in Wisconsin, our administration has heard from numerous businesses throughout the state interested in learning more about how to become a supplier or contractor for the company,” Walker said. “Foxconn’s transformational investment will provide great opportunities for companies in every region of the state, and the online Supply Chain Marketplace will make it easier for those businesses to connect with Foxconn.”

The company has estimated it will make $5 billion in purchases from Wisconsin companies during construction of its facility and another $1.4 billion in annual supplier purchases once the plant is operational.