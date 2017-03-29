Expansion planned for Kenosha Industrial Park

Will target growing manufacturing companies

March 29, 2017

A large tract of vacant land along Highway 158 is planned for phase two of the Kenosha Industrial Park.

The 85-acre parcel, located at 68th Avenue, is currently being annexed into the city of Kenosha from the Town of Somers and has access to water and sewer, making it attractive to potential developers, said Jeff Hoffman, with Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, the broker hired to market the property.

“The large block distribution marketplace has many opportunities available within the corridor and we believe this will continue to be a very strong distribution market,” Hoffman said.

Phase two will be targeted to address gaps within the corridor and to deliver sites that range in size from 2 to 15 acres, ideally for growing manufacturing or service-based companies looking to expand, Hoffman said.

The first phase of the Kenosha Industrial Park was developed in 1974 and currently has no vacant land.

“Our team is very excited about the opportunity to deliver the next phase of industrial development in Kenosha, focused more on supporting the growth of industrial users that need a smaller footprint and more zoning flexibility that the Kenosha Industrial Park offers,” Hoffman said.

