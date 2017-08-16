Elmer Moore launches denim startup

Elmer Moore, Jr., executive director of business growth organization Scale Up Milwaukee, has launched a startup company that makes Milwaukee-centric denim products.

He is currently building out a 1,100-square-foot production space for the company, called Milwaukee Denim Co., in Milwaukee’s Clarke Square neighborhood. Moore will continue in his roles leading Scale Up, serving as director of economic development at Scale Up creator Greater Milwaukee Committee, and teaching an entrepreneurship course at Marquette University.

Moore launched Milwaukee Denim Co. in 2013 while he was working as director of business development at Port Washington-based Allen Edmonds LLC and has found success with its initial product, a denim cap. But now, he is going full steam ahead with the effort and bringing in employees and sewing equipment to make jeans.

MDC is currently raising money through pre-sales of limited edition jeans, and plans to begin manufacturing them this fall. Moore says customers will be drawn to the fact that the products are made in Milwaukee and celebrate the city.

“Milwaukee Denim is about this crazy idea I had that Milwaukee is just an incredible aesthetic and brand opportunity that I want to materialize in the form of an apparel company,” Moore said. “I can do that while paying people and giving people jobs and telling the world how great Milwaukee is—come on, why would I not do that?”