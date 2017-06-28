EFCO Finishing moving to Menomonee Falls

Company will leave longtime home in Butler

by

June 28, 2017, 12:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/efco-finishing-moving-to-menomonee-falls/

EFCO Finishing Corp. plans to move from its longtime Butler location to Menomonee Falls by the beginning of September, EFCO president Terry Schultz said.

The company, which has been in its current location on North 124th Street since the 1950s, has purchased a 28,212-square-foot facility at W142 N9078 Fountain Blvd. in Menomonee  Falls for $1,425,000. The building has an assessed value of $986,100, according to Waukesha County tax records. To broker the sale, Adam Matson of NAI MLG Commercial represented EFCO and the listing brokers were Steve Sewart and Pat Hake, both of Colliers International|Wisconsin.

Schultz said the company is already working on making some improvements to the inside and outside of the facility, including masonry work, painting, new carpet in offices, electrical and installing a new wet room floor.

EFCO has around 25,000 square feet of space at its current facility, but the building has gone through a number of additions over the years and Schultz said much of the space is unusable.

“If we’re ever going to grow this business, unfortunately we’re probably not going to do it here,” he said, noting there will be some nostalgia leaving the current facility behind.

The new space will allow the company, which provides metal finishing services, to set up its equipment more efficiently.

“We’re definitely looking at it as a great opportunity,” Schultz said. “We’re looking to grow. We’re looking to take that next step.”

Schultz added the decision to make the new investment game came at a good time as business began to pick up toward the end of last year.

“This year has been really strong for us, the timing couldn’t be better,” he said.

EFCO Finishing Corp. plans to move from its longtime Butler location to Menomonee Falls by the beginning of September, EFCO president Terry Schultz said.

The company, which has been in its current location on North 124th Street since the 1950s, has purchased a 28,212-square-foot facility at W142 N9078 Fountain Blvd. in Menomonee  Falls for $1,425,000. The building has an assessed value of $986,100, according to Waukesha County tax records. To broker the sale, Adam Matson of NAI MLG Commercial represented EFCO and the listing brokers were Steve Sewart and Pat Hake, both of Colliers International|Wisconsin.

Schultz said the company is already working on making some improvements to the inside and outside of the facility, including masonry work, painting, new carpet in offices, electrical and installing a new wet room floor.

EFCO has around 25,000 square feet of space at its current facility, but the building has gone through a number of additions over the years and Schultz said much of the space is unusable.

“If we’re ever going to grow this business, unfortunately we’re probably not going to do it here,” he said, noting there will be some nostalgia leaving the current facility behind.

The new space will allow the company, which provides metal finishing services, to set up its equipment more efficiently.

“We’re definitely looking at it as a great opportunity,” Schultz said. “We’re looking to grow. We’re looking to take that next step.”

Schultz added the decision to make the new investment game came at a good time as business began to pick up toward the end of last year.

“This year has been really strong for us, the timing couldn’t be better,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am