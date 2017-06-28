EFCO Finishing moving to Menomonee Falls

EFCO Finishing Corp. plans to move from its longtime Butler location to Menomonee Falls by the beginning of September, EFCO president Terry Schultz said.

The company, which has been in its current location on North 124th Street since the 1950s, has purchased a 28,212-square-foot facility at W142 N9078 Fountain Blvd. in Menomonee Falls for $1,425,000. The building has an assessed value of $986,100, according to Waukesha County tax records. To broker the sale, Adam Matson of NAI MLG Commercial represented EFCO and the listing brokers were Steve Sewart and Pat Hake, both of Colliers International|Wisconsin.

Schultz said the company is already working on making some improvements to the inside and outside of the facility, including masonry work, painting, new carpet in offices, electrical and installing a new wet room floor.

EFCO has around 25,000 square feet of space at its current facility, but the building has gone through a number of additions over the years and Schultz said much of the space is unusable.

“If we’re ever going to grow this business, unfortunately we’re probably not going to do it here,” he said, noting there will be some nostalgia leaving the current facility behind.

The new space will allow the company, which provides metal finishing services, to set up its equipment more efficiently.

“We’re definitely looking at it as a great opportunity,” Schultz said. “We’re looking to grow. We’re looking to take that next step.”

Schultz added the decision to make the new investment game came at a good time as business began to pick up toward the end of last year.

“This year has been really strong for us, the timing couldn’t be better,” he said.