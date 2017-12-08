Diving and fishing products help Johnson Outdoors post strong year

Net income more than doubled over last year

by

December 08, 2017, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/diving-and-fishing-products-help-johnson-outdoors-post-strong-year/

A strong fourth quarter from its fishing and diving segments helped Racine-based Johnson Outdoors Inc. more than double its earnings and post a 13.1 percent increase in revenue from last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. makes the Humminbird brand of fish finders and other marine electronics.

“Outstanding new product successes this year underscore the critical impotance of our consumer-centric transfortmation to long-term growth,” said Helen Johnson Leipold, Johnson Outdoors chairman and chief executive officer. “Richer consumer insights are the catalysts behind our winning innovation, and going forward will be the genesis of targeted, cutting-edge marketing.”

Johnson Outdoors reported net income of $586,000 during the fourth quarter or 6 cents per diluted share. The result was an improvement over the $2.1 million, or 21 cents per share, loss during the same period last year. At the same time, revenue was up by 22.4 percent for the quarter to $91.8 million.

The gains were strongest in the fishing segment, which increased revenue 38.9 percent to $51.7 million and operating profit from $144,000 to $4.4 million, and the diving segment, which saw revenue up 15 percent to $21.8 million and posted an operating profit of $1.4 million after a $602,000 loss last year.

For the full year, revenue was up 13.1 percent to $490.6 million. Net income was up 160 percent to $35.2 million and earnings improved from $1.34 to $3.51 per diluted share.

“Next year in addition to anticipated slower revenue growth, we expect operating profit margin to decrease slightly due to increased digital spending and the effective tax rate to return to a more normal level.  Additionally, we expect meaningful increases in capital spending driven by our strategic initiatives,” said David Johnson, Johnson Outdoors vice president and chief financial officer.

A strong fourth quarter from its fishing and diving segments helped Racine-based Johnson Outdoors Inc. more than double its earnings and post a 13.1 percent increase in revenue from last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. makes the Humminbird brand of fish finders and other marine electronics.

“Outstanding new product successes this year underscore the critical impotance of our consumer-centric transfortmation to long-term growth,” said Helen Johnson Leipold, Johnson Outdoors chairman and chief executive officer. “Richer consumer insights are the catalysts behind our winning innovation, and going forward will be the genesis of targeted, cutting-edge marketing.”

Johnson Outdoors reported net income of $586,000 during the fourth quarter or 6 cents per diluted share. The result was an improvement over the $2.1 million, or 21 cents per share, loss during the same period last year. At the same time, revenue was up by 22.4 percent for the quarter to $91.8 million.

The gains were strongest in the fishing segment, which increased revenue 38.9 percent to $51.7 million and operating profit from $144,000 to $4.4 million, and the diving segment, which saw revenue up 15 percent to $21.8 million and posted an operating profit of $1.4 million after a $602,000 loss last year.

For the full year, revenue was up 13.1 percent to $490.6 million. Net income was up 160 percent to $35.2 million and earnings improved from $1.34 to $3.51 per diluted share.

“Next year in addition to anticipated slower revenue growth, we expect operating profit margin to decrease slightly due to increased digital spending and the effective tax rate to return to a more normal level.  Additionally, we expect meaningful increases in capital spending driven by our strategic initiatives,” said David Johnson, Johnson Outdoors vice president and chief financial officer.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm