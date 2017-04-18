Diamond Precision investing $6.5 million in Milwaukee facility

Plans to add 25 jobs in next year

by

April 18, 2017, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/diamond-precision-investing-6-5-million-in-milwaukee-facility/

Production machining firm Diamond Precision Products is investing $6.5 million in new equipment for its operations on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.CNC-Machining-shutterstock_342885671

The company is seeking a $1.6 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. while the primary lender on the project is Racine-based Johnson Bank.

Bryan Weiss, Diamond Precision president, said the company will be investing in horizontal and vertical CNC machining centers, lathes and automation.

“I would say that’s probably why we’re getting some of the work,” Weiss said of the automation, noting the company has been able pick up work its customers previously had done overseas.

Diamond Precision also expects to add 25 jobs in the next two years to go with the 40 already at the facility’s 82,000-square-foot facility at 11000 W. Heather Ave.

A division of Saelens Corp., Diamond Precision is based in Johnson Creek and expanded to Milwaukee in 2011. That expansion also was supported by an MEDC loan, along with assistance from the Northwest Side Community Development Corp. and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

One reason for the expansion was to be closer to an available workforce in the city. Weiss said the company has had mixed results, although there are more workers available.

“There’s still a definite shortage,” he said, adding the company has hired roughly a dozen people with no machining experience in the past year and trained them to fill the company’s needs.

Production machining firm Diamond Precision Products is investing $6.5 million in new equipment for its operations on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.CNC-Machining-shutterstock_342885671

The company is seeking a $1.6 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. while the primary lender on the project is Racine-based Johnson Bank.

Bryan Weiss, Diamond Precision president, said the company will be investing in horizontal and vertical CNC machining centers, lathes and automation.

“I would say that’s probably why we’re getting some of the work,” Weiss said of the automation, noting the company has been able pick up work its customers previously had done overseas.

Diamond Precision also expects to add 25 jobs in the next two years to go with the 40 already at the facility’s 82,000-square-foot facility at 11000 W. Heather Ave.

A division of Saelens Corp., Diamond Precision is based in Johnson Creek and expanded to Milwaukee in 2011. That expansion also was supported by an MEDC loan, along with assistance from the Northwest Side Community Development Corp. and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

One reason for the expansion was to be closer to an available workforce in the city. Weiss said the company has had mixed results, although there are more workers available.

“There’s still a definite shortage,” he said, adding the company has hired roughly a dozen people with no machining experience in the past year and trained them to fill the company’s needs.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am