West Allis-based construction and power tools wholesaler Diamond Discs International has purchased a 21,366-square-foot industrial building on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, where it plans to relocate its headquarters.

The company bought the building, located at 9300 W. Heather Ave., for $1.15 million, according to state records.

Kurt Van Dyke and Jim Young of The Barry Company were the exclusive brokers on the transaction.

In a recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story, Diamond Discs International president and owner Ugo Nwagbaraocha said the company plans to add another 20 to 30 employees over the next two to three years.

“Being able to hire from the city of Milwaukee is one of the things I have been very passionate about for a long time,” Nwagbaraocha said.

Morris Midwest, a division of Morris Group Inc., currently occupies the Heather Avenue building. Morris Midwest, a supplier of CNC machine tools, tooling, accessories, software and automation, will move to a Waukesha County facility within the next few months, according to The Barry Company.