Cree to move distribution facility from Yorkville to Pleasant Prairie

LED lighting manufacturer, Cree, Inc., will move a distribution facility from Yorkville in Racine County to Pleasant Prairie.

The company will occupy a vacant, 148,146-square-foot industrial building 8505 100th St. The new location will be used as a distribution center for finished goods, replacing its 80,000-square-foot facility in Yorkville.

About 35 people will work at this location.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission approved site and operational plans for Cree on Monday.

Cree officials hope to open the Pleasant Prairie facility in May.