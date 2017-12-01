Cream City Ribbon, an artisan ribbon manufacturer, will move from Milwaukee’s Haymarket neighborhood to Glendale, according to plans submitted to that city.

The ribbon manufacturer and supplier is seeking planning commission approval to occupy a 5,191-square-foot tenant space at 6625-6627 N. Sidney Place in the Glendale Business Center.

The company is currently located at 430 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee.

Owner Eric Crawford said a lease has not been signed and he would not comment on plans.

The plan commission will consider the request on Tuesday.