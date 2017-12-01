Cream City Ribbon to move from Milwaukee to Glendale

Plans to lease space in Glendale Business Center

by

December 01, 2017, 2:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/cream-city-ribbon-to-move-from-milwaukee-to-glendale/

Cream City Ribbon, an artisan ribbon manufacturer, will move from Milwaukee’s Haymarket neighborhood to Glendale, according to plans submitted to that city.

The ribbon manufacturer and supplier is seeking planning commission approval to occupy a 5,191-square-foot tenant space at 6625-6627 N. Sidney Place in the Glendale Business Center.

The company is currently located at 430 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee.

Owner Eric Crawford said a lease has not been signed and he would not comment on plans.

The plan commission will consider the request on Tuesday.

 

Cream City Ribbon, an artisan ribbon manufacturer, will move from Milwaukee’s Haymarket neighborhood to Glendale, according to plans submitted to that city.

The ribbon manufacturer and supplier is seeking planning commission approval to occupy a 5,191-square-foot tenant space at 6625-6627 N. Sidney Place in the Glendale Business Center.

The company is currently located at 430 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee.

Owner Eric Crawford said a lease has not been signed and he would not comment on plans.

The plan commission will consider the request on Tuesday.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support the Republicans' federal tax cut plans?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm